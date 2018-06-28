CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Rate hike buoys Czech crown, forint touches record low

(Clarifies in penultimate paragraph of Thursday's story that CEZ shares fell due to ex-dividend trade rather than due to Bulgarian asset sale) * Crown firms ahead of rate hike, then retreats * Czech cbank chief says hard to say if further hike needed * Forint hits record low vs both euro and crown By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - The crown hit record highs against the falling forint as the Czech central bank (CNB) increased interest rates again on Wednesday, earlier than some market participants had expected. More than half of analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the hike to come only in August, when the CNB will also publish new inflation forecasts. Wednesday's rate hike was still not a huge surprise after a pick-up in inflation across Central Europe, partly fuelled by a weakening of its currencies in the past two months due to risk aversion as the dollar and U.S. debt yields rallied. The crown joined the decline, even though the CNB started hiking its rates last August, while Hungary and Poland - where inflation targets are above the Czech Republic's 2 percent - have retained a loose monetary policy. reut.rs/2tyysay Shedding slightly more than 1 percent against the euro so far this year, the crown has still comfortably outperformed the forint, which has weakened almost 5 percent and the zloty, which has eased near 4 percent. The crown is still weaker than the 25.2 level predicted by the CNB for the second quarter. Anticipation of Wednesday's rate hike, the fourth one in the current cycle, boosted the crown to a two-week high of 25.69 against the euro in early trade. It had retreated by 1355 GMT, trading at 25.855, still firmer by a quarter of a percent. It gave up some ground after the CNB's rate decision and its news conference, where Governor Jiri Rusnok said it was difficult to say what further rate hikes may be needed. The CNB would need one more rate hike this year and a further 75 basis point rise next year, Capital Economics analysts said in a note. "This would be slightly more tightening than is priced into financial markets," they added. The forint, meanwhile, shed 0.4 percent against the euro, to trade at 326.9, off record lows touched in early trade. The zloty eased 0.2 percent, while the leu gained 0.2 percent. Romania's central bank has also started to raise interest rates. The crown set a record high against the forint during the session, and hit a 5-year high against the zloty . Hungary's central bank last week shifted to a less dovish rhetoric, saying that loose monetary conditions were unlikely to prevail until the end of its policy horizon of 5-8 quarters. But investors continued to sell the forint. Hungarian government bond yields, however, did not rise further after a rally in the past months, and even shed a few basis points, with the 10-year paper fixed at 3.54 percent. While regional stock markets were mixed, Prague's main stock index shed one percent. The fall was driven by a 6 percent decline in the stock of energy group CEZ which started trading without a dividend. The stock of Czech bank Komercni rose 0.8 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1555 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8550 25.9200 +0.25% -1.21% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.9000 325.6500 -0.38% -4.89% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3400 4.3330 -0.16% -3.77% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6525 4.6620 +0.20% +0.58% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3800 7.3815 +0.02% +0.68% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9000 118.0000 +0.08% +0.51% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1051.13 1061.490 -0.98% -2.51% 0 Budapest 35569.26 35352.03 +0.61% -9.67% Warsaw 2142.52 2153.40 -0.51% -12.95% Bucharest 7930.69 7965.38 -0.44% +2.28% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 883.79 883.32 +0.05% +9.60% > Zagreb 1812.65 1814.03 -0.08% -1.64% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.53 730.23 +0.04% -3.85% 5> Sofia 631.71 631.87 -0.03% -6.75% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0700 -0.0210 +177bps -2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5970 -0.0120 +189bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1970 -0.0010 +187bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6370 -0.0020 +233bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5390 -0.0030 +283bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1990 -0.0520 +287bps -5bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 0.93 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.60 0.76 0.95 0.26 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Editing by Gareth Jones)