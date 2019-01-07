CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise, forint and crown trade near multi-month highs

(Corrects lead to read "risk appetite" not "risk aversion") * Warsaw leads rise in stocks, U.S. jobs data boosts risk appetite * Zloty hovers to 90-day moving average, crown and forint off high * Romanian central banker warns over policy independence * Polish 10-year yield drops again after Friday's rebound By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly firmed on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data released on Friday increased risk appetite in global markets while the region's currency markets remained cautious. Although Warsaw led the region's mild equity gains, with its blue-chip index rising by 0.8 percent by 0947 GMT, the zloty led losses, shedding a quarter of a percent. Trading at 4.2985 versus the euro, it was still not weaker than its 90-day moving average. The Czech crown touched a 3-1/2-month high before retreating to 25.566 versus the euro, flat from Friday, while the forint retreated from the brink of 5-month highs beyond 320.8, and traded at 321.17. Data released by Hungary on Monday showed a slight slowdown in the annual growth of retail sales to 5.2 percent in November. But wages continue to surge as the region's labour markets are tight, probably boosting imports and nudging short-term interbank interest rates higher this year, analysts said. Czech interest rates should continue to rise until there is a clear view of a recession risk or signs that inflation is tamed, hawkish central bank (CNB) board member Ales Michl said in daily Mlada Fronta Dnes on Monday. Even before the CNB's February meeting, Romania and Poland's central banks will decide on interest rates this week and both are expected to keep them on hold. Romanian central bank board member Daniel Daianu said on the bank's blog on Sunday that the tax on commercial banks' assets, launched by the government last month to help rein in a rise in the budget deficit, constrains monetary policy. Further comments from Governor Mugur Isarescu, whose term will expire this year, will be closely watched on Tuesday. The leu traded a touch weaker, at 4.6633 against the euro, but Bucharest's stock index rose slightly, extending this year's gains to 4 percent. At 7,678 points, the index was still about 1,000 points below early December levels before a plunge after the government announced its tax plans for 2019, which hit several business sectors, including banks. In the region's government bond markets, Poland's 10-year yield dropped 4 basis points to 2.76 percent, after a 7 basis point rise on Friday, tracking a rebound in U.S. yields. Hungary's corresponding yield stayed near Friday's increased levels, at 2.89 percent. "This is a natural correction after a big decline (in December) in the local market," one Budapest-based dealer said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1047 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5660 25.5700 +0.02% +0.55% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.1700 321.0000 -0.05% -0.03% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2985 4.2890 -0.22% -0.21% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6633 4.6611 -0.05% -0.20% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4310 7.4359 +0.07% -0.28% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2500 118.3500 +0.08% +0.04% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1006.50 1004.210 +0.23% +2.02% 0 Budapest 40117.39 40145.18 -0.07% +2.50% Warsaw 2303.03 2284.95 +0.79% +1.16% Bucharest 7678.10 7665.19 +0.17% +3.99% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 802.25 801.50 +0.09% -0.25% > Zagreb 1732.31 1729.79 +0.15% -0.94% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.79 731.79 +0.00% -3.93% 5> Sofia 578.92 579.83 -0.16% -2.61% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6110 -0.0690 +221bps -7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7510 0.0370 +208bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7670 0.0040 +158bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4700 -0.0050 +207bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2420 -0.0400 +257bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7820 -0.0070 +259bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.08 2.18 2.18 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.54 0.81 0.13 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Ed Osmond)