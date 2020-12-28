Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Stocks rise in upbeat global mood, Hungary cenbank FX swap tender on Tuesday in focus

By Anita Komuves

 (Corrects headline and 4th paragraph to clarify the Hungarian
central bank will hold an fx swap tender on Tuesday not on
Monday)
    BUDAPEST, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Stocks firmed and currencies
held stable on Monday in Central Europe as market sentiment was
lifted by the Brexit deal struck over the holidays and the
launch of coronavirus vaccinations across the European Union
over the weekend. 
    Investors' mood was also lifted as U.S. President Donald
Trump on Sunday signed into law a long-awaited $2.3 trillion
pandemic aid and spending package.
    The Hungarian forint slid 0.17% to 363.50 per
euro, adding to its losses from last week.
    Investors were eyeing the foreign exchange swap tender of
the National Bank of Hungary providing euro liquidity, due on
Tuesday, a Budapest-based trader said. 
    "The implied rate of the dollar is up, as always at the end
of the year. This moved markets and made the forint's implied
rate go down," he said.
    "The bank will provide euro liquidity to banks to normalize
short-term rates and avoid volatility."  
    Hungary's central bank continues to be ready to support
economic recovery "with all its tools", Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy
told the daily Magyar Nemzet newspaper in an interview published
on Monday.
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown eased 0.05% to trade at
26.218 per euro. The Romanian leu was also 0.05% lower
at 4.8725 to the euro.
    The Polish zloty firmed 0.2% to 4.4859 versus the
common currency. 
    Stocks in the CEE region firmed, tracking their European
peers. Budapest's blue chip index was up 1.53% while Prague's
equities added 0.95%. Bucharest's stocks were up
0.20%.    
    Warsaw's equities were up 1.99% by 1015 GMT. Shares of
Poland's CD Projekt, however, were down 3% after the
company said a civil class action lawsuit has been filed in the
United States over the release of its game Cyberpunk 2077.
 
    Shares of the company have been falling since Sony
pulled the game from its PlayStation Store on Dec. 18 amid
complaints of glitches. 
        
                   CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                       
                   MARKETS   T        1055 CET           
                             CURRENC                            
                             IES                         
                             Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                             bid      close     change   in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech    <EURCZK=  26.2180   26.2050   -0.05%   -3.00%
          crown    >                                     
 EURHUF=  Hungary  <EURHUF=  363.500  362.8700   -0.17%   -8.90%
          forint   >               0                     
 EURPLN=  Polish   <EURPLN=   4.4859    4.4950   +0.20%   -5.12%
          zloty    >                                     
 EURRON=  Romania  <EURRON=   4.8725    4.8700   -0.05%   -1.73%
          n leu    >                                     
 EURHRK=  Croatia  <EURHRK=   7.5410    7.5445   +0.05%   -1.27%
          n kuna   >                                     
 EURRSD=  Serbian  <EURRSD=  117.500  117.6000   +0.09%   +0.06%
          dinar    >               0                     
          Note:    calculated from              1800            
          daily                                 CET      
          change Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                                      close     change   in 2020
 .PX      Prague             1018.36  1008.780   +0.95%   -8.72%
                                             0           
 .BUX     Budapes            41826.8  41197.14   +1.53%   -9.24%
          t                        3                     
 .BETI    Buchare            9704.44   9685.26   +0.20%   -2.73%
          st                                             
 .SBITOP  Ljublja  <.SBITOP   901.99    894.98   +0.78%   -2.58%
          na       >                                     
 .CRBEX   Zagreb             1735.76   1725.11   +0.62%  -13.96%
 .BELEX1  Belgrad  <.BELEX1   724.66    730.26   -0.77%   -9.61%
 5        e        5>                                    
 .SOFIX   Sofia               444.67    444.67   +0.00%  -21.73%
                                                                
                             Yield    Yield     Spread   Daily
                             (bid)    change    vs Bund  change
                                                         in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republi                                        
          c                                              
 CZ2YT=R           <CZ2YT=R   0.0940   -0.0350   +079bp    -1bps
 R        2-year   R>                                 s  
 CZ5YT=R           <CZ5YT=R   0.7630   -0.0570   +148bp    -6bps
 R        5-year   R>                                 s  
 CZ10YT=           <CZ10YT=   1.2350   -0.0290   +178bp    -3bps
 RR       10-year  RR>                                s  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R           <PL2YT=R   0.1150   -0.0590   +081bp    -4bps
 R        2-year   R>                                 s  
 PL5YT=R           <PL5YT=R   0.4870   -0.0090   +121bp    -1bps
 R        5-year   R>                                 s  
 PL10YT=           <PL10YT=   1.2630   -0.0140   +181bp    -2bps
 RR       10-year  RR>                                s  
                   FORWARD                                      
                             3x6      6x9       9x12     3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                 0.38      0.47     0.60     0.35
          Rep      <PRIBOR=                              
                   >                                     
          Hungary               0.68      0.69     0.71     0.75
                                                         
          Poland                0.23      0.23     0.24     0.21
                                                         
          Note:    are for ask                                  
          FRA      prices                                
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 


 (Editing by Angus MacSwan)
