CORRECTED-CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases, Polish CPI less than expected

(Corrects throughout: Polish annual inflation was flat in July rather than accelerating) * Zloty eases; Central European currencies, stocks are mixed * Polish CPI below forecast * Hungary's annual PPI jumps in June, forint firms * BMW to build EUR 1 bln car plant in Hungary By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 31 (Reuters) - The zloty eased on Tuesday after data showed lower-than-expected Polish inflation in July, underpinning the view that interest rates will not rise any time soon. The Polish currency eased 0.14 percent against the euro to 4.277 by 0845 GMT, but was still near seven-week highs of 4.2676 touched in overnight trade. Central Europe's main currencies were mixed as the closely watched dollar index failed to find clear direction, trading near the multi-week highs reached in recent sessions. In Poland, a rise in fuel prices kept the annual inflation index at 2 percent in July, despite a drop in food prices. The figure was below analysts' 2.1 percent forecast and well within the Polish central bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range. Poland's was the first July inflation figure published in the region. Slovenia said later that its annual inflation eased to 2.1 percent in July from 2.3 percent in June. The new figures are unlikely to change the Polish central bank's loose monetary policy, despite roaring economic growth driven by rising real wages in Poland and the wider region, market participants said. "Rate stability is the most likely scenario until the end of 2019," Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said. Wages have risen strongly across Central Europe, driven by tight labour markets. A recent pick-up in inflation has caused more concern in Hungary, which is also keeping monetary policy loose, than in Poland. But the worries have eased as the U.S. dollar stabilised in recent weeks, easing depreciation pressure on the forint and other Central European currencies. The forint traded at 2-week highs on Tuesday, firming 0.1 percent to 321.35 against the euro, and shrugging off a jump in Hungary's annual producer price index to 7.5 percent in June from 5.3 percent in May. Hungarian economic growth could get a further boost with BMW saying on Tuesday it would invest one billion euros in a new car factory in eastern Hungary, increasing the region's robust vehicle output "The investment will be spread over years," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "The cause of the forint's firming is the general global good mood. Only the Turkish lira is falling in emerging markets," the dealer said. A fixed income trader said Hungarian government bond auctions on Thursday could draw solid demand and yields could drop further. The paper was steady on Tuesday, while Polish bond yields dropped by 1-2 basis points as the Bank of Japan's reassurance that it would keep its ultraloose monetary policy helped government debt yields drop across the world. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1045 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6000 25.5950 -0.02% -0.23% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.3500 321.6000 +0.08% -3.25% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2770 4.2712 -0.14% -2.35% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6290 4.6250 -0.09% +1.10% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4025 7.4000 -0.03% +0.38% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8000 118.0300 +0.20% +0.59% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1088.23 1094.880 -0.61% +0.93% 0 Budapest 35643.12 35931.23 -0.80% -9.48% Warsaw 2315.32 2327.77 -0.53% -5.93% Bucharest 8044.97 8060.24 -0.19% +3.76% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 886.19 886.13 +0.01% +9.90% > Zagreb 1828.21 1836.15 -0.43% -0.80% Belgrade <.BELEX1 738.40 740.67 -0.31% -2.82% 5> Sofia 631.24 627.71 +0.56% -6.82% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3080 0.0850 +190bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7720 0.0990 +197bps +11bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2200 0.0590 +179bps +8bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6400 0.0000 +224bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5380 -0.0120 +273bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1990 -0.0130 +276bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.21 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.57 0.77 0.18 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes