UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Cbank tender weakens forint; zloty jittery on reform fears

* Polish president wants greater say in nomination of judges * Political concerns keep Polish assets jittery * Hungarian cbank pumps money into markets through swap tender * Czech central bank seen keeping rates on hold on Wednesday (Recasts with Polish president's proposals, Hungarian tender, Reuters poll on Czech rate meeting) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The zloty and forint eased on Monday as Hungary's central bank (NBH) pumped further liquidity into markets while Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded a greater say over the nomination of judges. In July Duda vetoed judicial reforms passed by parliament, but his own proposals, tabled on Monday, will also be closely scrutinised by the European Union and rights groups concerned about Warsaw's compliance with rule-of-law standards. The zloty was jittery and trading down 0.2 percent at 4.2712 against the euro at 1412 GMT. Polish government bond prices tracked euro zone peers higher but gave up some of their gains, with the 10-year paper trading at a yield of 3.2845 percent, still down 4 basis points. While equities mostly eased in Central Europe, traders did not see any significant impact on regional assets from elections in Germany, the region's biggest export market and a key power in the EU. German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in Sunday's vote but will face tough coalition talks after the Social Democrats (SPD) said they would not continue to rule with her and harsh opposition criticism after a surge in support for the far-right. The SPD's withdrawal from the government could prove positive for Poland because SPD politicians have been vocal critics of Poland's right-wing government, said Millennium Bank analyst Mateusz Sutowicz. The forint tested four-month lows against the euro. Trading at 310.35, it was down 0.2 percent. It was weakened by the NBH's euro/forint swap tender, which provided commercial banks with additional forint liquidity, also contributing to a continuing slide in Hungarian government debt yields. The yield on three-year paper dropped 4 basis points from their early levels to 0.36 percent. The Czech crown was steady at 26.04 against the euro ahead of the Czech central bank's meeting on Wednesday. Five out of 16 analysts in a Reuters poll projected that the bank would lift interest rates further at the meeting, while 10 forecast a rise at the next meeting in November. Czech billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party maintains a strong lead going into an Oct. 20-21 election with support at 30.9 percent, according to an opinion poll released on Monday. Babis told Reuters on Friday that the Czech Republic and similar smaller states should have a stronger voice in the European Union. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1612 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 26.040 26.039 +0.00 3.71% 0 0 % Hungary 310.35 309.88 -0.15% -0.49% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.2712 4.2673 -0.09% 3.11% Romanian leu 4.5990 4.5983 -0.02% -1.39% Croatian 7.4850 7.4845 -0.01% 0.94% kuna Serbian 119.45 119.40 -0.04% 3.26% dinar 00 00 Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1041.2 1046.5 -0.50% +12.9 6 1 8% Budapest 38070. 38178. -0.28% +18.9 81 63 6% Warsaw 2458.5 2480.7 -0.90% +26.2 0 3 1% Bucharest 7884.5 7848.1 +0.46 +11.2 2 0 % 8% Ljubljana 802.66 799.42 +0.41 +11.8 % 5% Zagreb 1819.3 1829.4 -0.55% -8.80% 6 2 Belgrade 724.02 725.19 -0.16% +0.93 % Sofia 680.87 678.65 +0.33 +16.1 % 0% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.056 0.282 +076b +30bp ps s 5-year 0.112 -0.091 +041b -5bps ps 10-year 1.106 -0.076 +070b -4bps ps Poland 2-year 1.726 -0.051 +243b -3bps ps 5-year 2.64 -0.046 +294b -1bps ps 10-year 3.294 -0.046 +288b -1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.71 0.86 0.96 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.09 0.08 0.11 0.04 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.759 1.81 1.865 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague/Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by David Goodman)