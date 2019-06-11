UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-CPI rise fails to boost Czech crown as dollar consolidates

* Czech CPI rises, CNB chief says hike is optimal next move * Czech markets remain split over interest rate outlook * CEE currencies retreat as dollar decline halts * Poland leads rise in bond yields as money flows into equities (Adds further Czech central bank comments, bonds, stocks) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - A surprise rise in Czech inflation failed to strengthen the crown on Tuesday as Central European currencies pause this week after a rallying to multi-week highs on global dollar selling. The greenback has weakened in the recent weeks on growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts but steadied on Tuesday. While inflation has been moderate in developed economies, it has been pushed higher by a surge in wages in the European Union's fast-growing emerging markets. The correlation of the Czech crown's and the forint's euro crosses with the dollar index is the strongest this year. With the dollar consolidating, the forint eased 0.2% to 320.75 against the euro by 1241 GMT. The crown, the zloty and the leu shed 0.1%. Czech annual inflation picked up to 2.9% in May, above the 2.7% forecast by analysts. It would be optimal if the current pause in monetary policy changes is followed by more interest rate growth as rates are still not at normal levels, Czech central bank (CNB) Governor Jiri Rusnok said. That is a change compared to comments suggesting neutrality after the CNB's latest interest rate hike in early May. Core inflation was marginally lower than expected and the new figures bear out the message of the CNB's current forecast, the bank said in a statement, adding that overall inflation pressures were easing. Market participants remained split over the CNB interest rate outlook after the figures. Some analysts predict that the CNB will continue to increase interest rates this year or next, but markets are pricing in an easing as the European Central Bank is also expected to maintain a loose policy. Yields on Czech domestic bonds and forward rate agreements ticked slightly higher, with the 10-year bond yield at around 1.61%. "We (still) have nearly two rate cuts priced in (over the next year) which is strongly overdone," a dealer said. Polish yields also rose, tracking Bunds and other euro zone bonds as investments flowed into riskier equity markets after the United States stepped back from imposing trade tariffs on Mexico. The 10-year Polish yield rose 4 basis points to 2.537%, while Hungary bucked the trend with its 10-year yield falling by 3 basis points to 2.85%. Budapest's main equity index rose 0.6%, mainly driven by an 1.2% rise in OTP Bank shares, which managed to break through a technical line at 12,400 forints after several failed attempts in the past month. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1441 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6400 25.6200 -0.08% +0.26% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 320.7500 320.0500 -0.22% +0.10% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2678 4.2630 -0.11% +0.51% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7236 4.7190 -0.10% -1.47% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4130 7.4155 +0.03% -0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0400 117.9500 -0.08% +0.22% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1063.87 1059.220 +0.44% +7.84% 0 Budapest 41406.56 41159.57 +0.60% +5.79% Warsaw 2298.00 2282.51 +0.68% +0.94% Bucharest 8626.22 8583.26 +0.50% +16.83% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 872.28 879.66 -0.84% +8.46% > Zagreb 1904.73 1889.07 +0.83% +8.92% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.70 731.88 -0.02% -3.94% 5> Sofia 578.64 581.37 -0.47% -2.66% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6060 0.0060 +227bps +66bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5360 0.0240 +212bps +61bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.6890 0.0360 +192bps +26bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6570 0.0050 +232bps +66bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.0460 0.0900 +263bps +67bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.5570 0.0800 +278bps +31bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.15 2.07 1.97 2.17 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.42 0.55 0.18 Poland 1.75 1.74 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 283.2000 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)