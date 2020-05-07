UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Crown falls on deeper than expected rate cut, other FX up

(Updates with Czech rate cut) (.) By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Thursday, mirroring a recovery of the euro, although a deeper than expected rate cut by the Czech central bank dragged the crown down to the week's lowest levels. The euro inched up after three days of losses, but traders remained cautious amid concern over the European Central Bank's stimulus scheme following a German court ruling this week. The euro zone is Central Europe's main trading partner. By 1320 GMT, the Czech crown had reversed earlier gains, trading 0.3% lower at about 27.2 per euro. The Polish zloty and the Hungarian forint were 0.2% up on the day. The Romanian leu was flat. The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday, the third in a series of big reductions as it seeks to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus outbreak. The move brings the two-week repo rate to 0.25%. Markets had largely expected a 50 basis point cut. "The CNB is likely to keep all doors open, with everyone likely to pay close attention to what it might have to say regarding the extended possibilities for asset purchases," analysts at Commerzbank said. The CNB cut rates by 125 basis points in two moves in March to bring the key rate to 1.00%, reversing more than two years of tightening. Some central bankers have talked about the CNB being able to eventually cut to technical zero - a level of 0.05% that it maintained in 2012-2017 as part of an ultra-loose policy. The Czech parliament approved a bill last month granting the monetary authority wider powers to buy assets in financial markets, although the bank has said it does not plan to use its new powers at the moment. Regional stocks rose in line with other emerging markets after stronger-than-expected Chinese export numbers boosted hopes China can rebound quickly and help revive global growth in the aftermath of coronavirus-related shocks. Prague led regional stocks higher together with Bucharest's with a 0.8% increase, followed by Warsaw with 1.8% and Budapest with 0.3%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1523 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.1700 27.1320 -0.24% -6.40% crown Hungary 350.0000 351.0000 +0.29% -5.39% forint Polish 4.5488 4.5557 +0.15% -6.43% zloty Romanian 4.8255 4.8280 +0.05% -0.77% leu Croatian 7.5670 7.5673 +0.00% -1.61% kuna Serbian 117.5100 117.5700 +0.05% +0.05% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 880.21 872.7100 +0.86% -21.10% Budapest 34613.93 34557.17 +0.16% -24.89% Warsaw 1595.35 1567.98 +1.75% -25.80% Bucharest 8161.45 8106.93 +0.67% -18.20% Ljubljana 797.54 797.83 -0.04% -13.86% Zagreb 1527.12 1538.99 -0.77% -24.30% Belgrade 662.02 664.54 -0.38% -17.42% Sofia 445.75 448.37 -0.58% -21.54% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.3920 -0.1320 +115bps -12bps 5-year 0.7790 0.0490 +151bps +7bps 10-year <CZ10YT=RR 1.1700 -0.1060 +169bps -9bps > Poland 2-year 0.5590 0.0180 +131bps +3bps 5-year 1.0840 0.0260 +182bps +4bps 10-year <PL10YT=RR 1.5510 -0.0130 +207bps +1bps > FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep <P 0.30 0.30 0.29 0.89 RIBOR=> Hungary <B 1.17 1.12 1.08 1.08 UBOR=> Poland <W 0.31 0.32 0.35 0.68 IBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ****************************************************** ******** (Additional reporting Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Kirsten Donovan)