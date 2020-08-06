UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Crown rally reverses as central bank holds rates in place

(Updates after Czech central bank) PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Czech crown retreated from a multi-month high on Thursday after the central bank held interest rates steady and signalled stability at least until mid-2021, stalling the currency's advance. Other central European currencies also gave up some of their recent gains and stocks were sideways or lower amid softer global sentiment. A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery grow. The crown was expected to gain the most, reaching 25.725 to the euro over the next 12 months. But the Czech currency lost about half a percent on Thursday, trading at 26.210 per euro at 1457 GMT. It had touched its highest since mid-March on Wednesday. Czech policymakers have been among the most aggressive in cutting borrowing costs to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic but are shifting into a holding pattern, especially with inflation staying elevated. On Thursday the central bank (CNB) left its key rate at 0.25% after 200 basis points of cuts earlier this year. "I think the CNB can hold interest rates unchanged until the end of 2021 as the crown can be stronger than forecast in its outlook and the CNB will have no reason to hurry with tightening rates," Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE, said. The Czech economy fell by a record 10.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to a flash estimate on July 31. It was the first release in the region, with others reporting next week. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased 0.07% to 4.405 to the euro and Hungary's forint dropped 0.32% to 345.81 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu was steady at 4.836 per euro after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday and pledged to continue providing liquidity. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1657 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.2100 26.0800 -0.50% -2.97% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 345.810 344.700 -0.32% -4.24% forint > 0 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.4056 4.4023 -0.07% -3.39% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8360 4.8335 -0.05% -0.99% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4630 7.4683 +0.07 -0.24% kuna > % EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.580 117.610 +0.03 -0.01% dinar > 0 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 906.52 906.410 +0.01 -18.74% 0 % .BUX Budapest 35375.0 35103.3 +0.77 -23.24% 4 9 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1811.84 1833.20 -1.17% -15.73% .BETI Bucharest 8586.78 8559.45 +0.32 -13.94% % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITOP 839.32 842.54 -0.38% -9.35% > .CRBEX Zagreb 1589.98 1581.13 +0.56 -21.19% % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 667.92 666.75 +0.18 -16.69% 5 5> % .SOFIX Sofia 433.08 434.56 -0.34% -23.77% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.0370 -0.0010 +074b +1bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.3200 -0.0340 +105b +0bps R R> ps CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.8150 0.0010 +136b +4bps RR RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1260 -0.0080 +083b +0bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.6590 -0.0270 +138b +0bps R R> ps PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT= 1.2770 -0.0220 +182b +1bps RR RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 0.33 0.33 0.34 0.34 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.60 0.60 0.60 Poland 0.17 0.16 0.15 0.23 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest, editing by Larry King and Jane Merriman)