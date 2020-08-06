Bonds News
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Crown rally reverses as central bank holds rates in place

 (Updates after Czech central bank)
    PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Czech crown retreated from a
multi-month high on Thursday after the central bank held
interest rates steady and signalled stability at least until
mid-2021, stalling the currency's advance.
    Other central European currencies also gave up some of their
recent gains and stocks were sideways or lower amid softer
global sentiment.
    A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the
region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in
new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery
grow. The crown was expected to gain the most, reaching 25.725
to the euro over the next 12 months. 
    But the Czech currency lost about half a percent
on Thursday, trading at 26.210 per euro at 1457 GMT. It had
touched its highest since mid-March on Wednesday.
    Czech policymakers have been among the most aggressive in
cutting borrowing costs to deal with the economic fallout from
the coronavirus pandemic but are shifting into a holding
pattern, especially with inflation staying elevated.
    On Thursday the central bank (CNB) left its key rate at
0.25% after 200 basis points of cuts earlier this year.
 
    "I think the CNB can hold interest rates unchanged until the
end of 2021 as the crown can be stronger than forecast in its
outlook and the CNB will have no reason to hurry with tightening
rates," Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments
CEE, said.
    The Czech economy fell by a record 10.7% year-on-year in the
second quarter, according to a flash estimate on July 31. It was
the first release in the region, with others reporting next
week.
    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty eased 0.07% to 4.405
to the euro and Hungary's forint dropped 0.32% to
345.81 versus the common currency.
    The Romanian leu was steady at 4.836 per euro
after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark
interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday and
pledged to continue providing liquidity.

    
    
                     CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                     
                     MARKETS   T        1657             
                                        CET              
                               CURRENC                          
                               IES                       
                               Latest   Previou  Daily   Change
                                        s                
                               bid      close    change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech      <EURCZK=  26.2100  26.0800  -0.50%   -2.97%
          crown      >                                   
 EURHUF=  Hungary    <EURHUF=  345.810  344.700  -0.32%   -4.24%
          forint     >               0        0          
 EURPLN=  Polish     <EURPLN=   4.4056   4.4023  -0.07%   -3.39%
          zloty      >                                   
 EURRON=  Romanian   <EURRON=   4.8360   4.8335  -0.05%   -0.99%
          leu        >                                   
 EURHRK=  Croatian   <EURHRK=   7.4630   7.4683   +0.07   -0.24%
          kuna       >                                %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.580  117.610   +0.03   -0.01%
          dinar      >               0        0       %  
          Note:      calculated from             1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change                                         
                                                                
                               Latest   Previou  Daily   Change
                                        s                
                                        close    change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague                906.52  906.410   +0.01  -18.74%
                                              0       %  
 .BUX     Budapest             35375.0  35103.3   +0.77  -23.24%
                                     4        9       %  
 .WIG20   Warsaw               1811.84  1833.20  -1.17%  -15.73%
 .BETI    Bucharest            8586.78  8559.45   +0.32  -13.94%
                                                      %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana  <.SBITOP   839.32   842.54  -0.38%   -9.35%
                     >                                   
 .CRBEX   Zagreb               1589.98  1581.13   +0.56  -21.19%
                                                      %  
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX1   667.92   666.75   +0.18  -16.69%
 5                   5>                               %  
 .SOFIX   Sofia                 433.08   434.56  -0.34%  -23.77%
                                                                
                               Yield    Yield    Spread  Daily
                               (bid)    change   vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=R   0.0370  -0.0010   +074b    +1bps
 R                   R>                              ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=R   0.3200  -0.0340   +105b    +0bps
 R                   R>                              ps  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT=   0.8150   0.0010   +136b    +4bps
 RR                  RR>                             ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=R   0.1260  -0.0080   +083b    +0bps
 R                   R>                              ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=R   0.6590  -0.0270   +138b    +0bps
 R                   R>                              ps  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT=   1.2770  -0.0220   +182b    +1bps
 RR                  RR>                             ps  
                     FORWARD                                    
                               3x6      6x9      9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech Rep               0.33     0.33    0.34     0.34
                     <PRIBOR=                            
                     >                                   
          Hungary                 0.62     0.60    0.60     0.60
                                                         
          Poland                  0.17     0.16    0.15     0.23
                                                         
          Note: FRA  are for ask                                
          quotes     prices                              
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in
Budapest, editing by Larry King and Jane Merriman)
