UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm after ECB hints at fresh easing in December

(Updates with ECB decision and Hungary one-week depo rate) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Thursday afternoon, recouping some of their steep losses after the European Central Bank hinted at fresh easing in December and on better-than-expected GDP data from the United States. The ECB left policy unchanged on Thursday and said that it would reassess the need for more support at its Dec. 10 meeting. Currencies in the CEE region plunged in the previous session and extended losses Thursday morning as investors are concerned new lockdown measures could derail economic recovery. The trend reversed following third-quarter U.S. GDP data and the ECB's comments, a Budapest-based trader said. "The firming in the region can also be seen as a correction, these currencies have been hit very hard recently," he said. The Hungarian forint was up 0.32%, trading at 367.60 per euro, rebounding from levels around 369 early in the morning. Hungary's central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday, despite the forint's falls to near its all-time low of 369.54 versus the euro. An FX trader in Budapest had earlier said modifying the rate might not be a good idea as the forint plunged along with its regional peers. The central bank had said it would use the one-week rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment. The Polish zloty firmed 0.21% to 4.6175 versus the euro by 1336 GMT as the country was struggling with a rise in virus cases and anti-government protests. Poland reported another daily record of coronavirus infections and deaths with 20,156 new cases. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that he wants to avoid a full lockdown. Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.21% after hitting a five-month low on Wednesday in off-shore trading as the domestic market was closed for a national holiday. Stock markets extended their losses from the previous session, with Prague equities plunging 2.46%. Budapest's blue-chip index slid 0.42%, while Warsaw's equities weakened 0.98% and Bucharest stocks shed 0.95%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1436 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 27.3520 27.4100 +0.21 -7.02% crown > % EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 367.600 368.7700 +0.32 -9.92% forint > 0 % EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.6175 4.6270 +0.21 -7.82% zloty > % EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8750 4.8756 +0.01 -1.78% leu > % EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5725 7.5775 +0.07 -1.68% kuna > % EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.500 117.6000 +0.09 +0.06% dinar > 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 843.85 865.1200 -2.46% -24.36% .BUX Budapest 31970.0 32106.78 -0.43% -30.62% 6 .WIG20 Warsaw 1534.55 1549.74 -0.98% -28.63% .BETI Buchares 8586.28 8668.45 -0.95% -13.94% t .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITOP 794.22 801.90 -0.96% -14.22% a > .CRBEX Zagreb 1561.00 1575.25 -0.90% -22.62% .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 693.99 695.87 -0.27% -13.43% 5 5> .SOFIX Sofia 423.73 423.69 +0.01 -25.42% % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.0740 0.0320 +087b +4bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.6340 0.0410 +145b +5bps R R> ps CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 1.0270 -0.0140 +166b -1bps RR 10-year RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R -0.0090 -0.0140 +079b -1bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.3720 -0.0310 +119b -3bps R R> ps PL10YT= <PL10YT= 1.1570 -0.0050 +179b +0bps RR 10-year RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.28 0.23 0.23 0.35 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.93 0.98 1.01 0.77 Poland 0.16 0.13 0.13 0.22 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes