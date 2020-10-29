Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm after ECB hints at fresh easing in December

By Anita Komuves

 (Updates with ECB decision and Hungary one-week depo rate)
    BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
firmed on Thursday afternoon, recouping some of their steep
losses after the European Central Bank hinted at fresh easing in
December and on better-than-expected GDP data from the United
States.
    The ECB left policy unchanged on Thursday and said that it
would reassess the need for more support at its Dec. 10 meeting.

    Currencies in the CEE region plunged in the previous session
and extended losses Thursday morning as investors are concerned
new lockdown measures could derail economic recovery.
    The trend reversed following third-quarter U.S. GDP data and
the ECB's comments, a Budapest-based trader said.
    "The firming in the region can also be seen as a correction,
these currencies have been hit very hard recently," he said.
    The Hungarian forint was up 0.32%, trading at
367.60 per euro, rebounding from levels around 369 early in the
morning.
    Hungary's central bank kept the interest rate on its
one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% on Thursday,
despite the forint's falls to near its all-time low of 369.54
versus the euro.
    An FX trader in Budapest had earlier said modifying the rate
might not be a good idea as the forint plunged along with its
regional peers.
    The central bank had said it would use the one-week rate to
combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment. 
    The Polish zloty firmed 0.21% to 4.6175 versus the
euro by 1336 GMT as the country was struggling with a rise in
virus cases and anti-government protests.
    Poland reported another daily record of coronavirus
infections and deaths with 20,156 new cases. Prime Minister
Mateusz Morawiecki said that he wants to avoid a full lockdown.
  
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown firmed 0.21% after
hitting a five-month low on Wednesday in off-shore trading as
the domestic market was closed for a national holiday. 
    Stock markets extended their losses from the previous
session, with Prague equities plunging 2.46%. Budapest's
blue-chip index slid 0.42%, while Warsaw's equities
 weakened 0.98% and Bucharest stocks shed 0.95%.
    
                    CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
                    MARKETS   T        1436 CET          
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                              bid      close     change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech     <EURCZK=  27.3520   27.4100   +0.21   -7.02%
          crown     >                                 %  
 EURHUF=  Hungary   <EURHUF=  367.600  368.7700   +0.32   -9.92%
          forint    >               0                 %  
 EURPLN=  Polish    <EURPLN=   4.6175    4.6270   +0.21   -7.82%
          zloty     >                                 %  
 EURRON=  Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8750    4.8756   +0.01   -1.78%
          leu       >                                 %  
 EURHRK=  Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5725    7.5775   +0.07   -1.68%
          kuna      >                                 %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.500  117.6000   +0.09   +0.06%
          dinar     >               0                 %  
          Note:     calculated from              1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                       close     change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague               843.85  865.1200  -2.46%  -24.36%
 .BUX     Budapest            31970.0  32106.78  -0.43%  -30.62%
                                    6                    
 .WIG20   Warsaw              1534.55   1549.74  -0.98%  -28.63%
 .BETI    Buchares            8586.28   8668.45  -0.95%  -13.94%
          t                                              
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   794.22    801.90  -0.96%  -14.22%
          a         >                                    
 .CRBEX   Zagreb              1561.00   1575.25  -0.90%  -22.62%
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX1   693.99    695.87  -0.27%  -13.43%
 5                  5>                                   
 .SOFIX   Sofia                423.73    423.69   +0.01  -25.42%
                                                      %  
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                              (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.0740    0.0320   +087b    +4bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=R   0.6340    0.0410   +145b    +5bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT=   1.0270   -0.0140   +166b    -1bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=R  -0.0090   -0.0140   +079b    -1bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.3720   -0.0310   +119b    -3bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT=   1.1570   -0.0050   +179b    +0bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
                    FORWARD                                     
                              3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                  0.28      0.23    0.23     0.35
          Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
                    >                                    
          Hungary                0.93      0.98    1.01     0.77
                                                         
          Poland                 0.16      0.13    0.13     0.22
                                                         
          Note:     are for ask                                 
          FRA       prices                               
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 

 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips & Ramakrishnan M.)
