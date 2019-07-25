UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Euro rally pushes central Europe currencies to one-week lows

(Updates after ECB meeting) PRAGUE, July 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies hit one-week lows on Thursday, pushed down as the euro rallied after European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi sounded more upbeat on the euro zone's economy than expected. The Czech crown fell as much as 0.3% and was bid 0.2% lower on the day at 25.577 to the euro at 1435 GMT. Poland's zloty was down 0.1% and Hungary's forint fell 0.2% to 326.10 to the euro. "There were some people short-euro taking profits," one Prague dealer said. Stock markets also turned negative. The euro, the key reference currency in central Europe, hit a two-month low after the ECB opened the door to more easing on Thursday, but then rallied when Draghi told a news conference the risk of recession was still low. "The sentiment changed after Draghi's comments," said Adam Wandzilak, a dealer with Santander Bank Polska. "It was not a sign of permanent change of a trend ... everything depends now on the dollar." Central banks in the region have adopted a wait-and-see stance despite higher economic growth and inflation, as loose global monetary policy has eased pressure on them to act. On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank maintained its dovish stance at its rate-setting meeting. The Czech central bank meets next week. After eight hikes in the last two years, it has signalled a long pause before its next policy moves. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1635 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech 25.5770 25.5205 -0.22% +0.51% = crown EURHUF Hungary 326.100 325.380 -0.22% -1.54% = forint 0 0 EURPLN Polish 4.2590 4.2549 -0.10% +0.72% = zloty EURRON Romanian 4.7235 4.7192 -0.09% -1.47% = leu EURHRK Croatian 7.3850 7.3840 -0.01% +0.34% = kuna EURRSD Serbian 117.680 117.910 +0.20% +0.53% = dinar 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1074.02 1075.44 -0.13% +8.87% 00 .BUX Budapest 41318.9 41303.3 +0.04% +5.57% 2 7 .WIG20 Warsaw 2309.81 2335.41 -1.10% +1.46% .BETI Buchares 8958.71 8923.44 +0.40% +21.33 t % .SBITO Ljubljan 869.43 870.76 -0.15% +8.10% P a .CRBEX Zagreb 1918.62 1914.83 +0.20% +9.71% .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX15 738.72 745.81 -0.95% -3.02% 15 > .SOFIX Sofia 580.60 580.99 -0.07% -2.33% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.2550 -0.0230 +202bp -4bps RR > s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.1410 -0.0130 +185bp -3bps RR > s CZ10YT <CZ10YT=R 1.3460 0.0070 +171bp -1bps =RR 10-year R> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.5280 -0.0030 +229bp -2bps RR > s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.7670 0.0390 +247bp +2bps RR > s PL10YT <PL10YT=R 2.0670 0.0430 +243bp +3bps =RR 10-year R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 2.13 2.03 1.92 2.16 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.32 0.38 0.43 0.26 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.74 1.71 1.70 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Luiza Ilie, Krisztina Than, Anna Włodarczak-Semczuk and Alicja Ptak)