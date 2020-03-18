UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint at lows, stocks fall even as cbanks, governments announce measures to fight coronavirus

(Adds Polish measures, surge in bond yields, updates markets) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint hit a fresh low against the euro on Wednesday and equities in Warsaw gave up early gains even as central banks and governments in the region announced steps to ease the economic damage from the coronavirus. Borders were closed, businesses were ordered to shut down and major factories announced production halts across the region, confirming that the spreading of the virus will deliver a serious blow to Central European economies. Poland proposed a 212 billion zloty ($51.96 billion) programme on Wednesday to mitigate damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which could last for months, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. The package will help struggling companies pay salaries to avoid layoffs, allow companies to delay social security payments and increase infrastructure and healthcare spending, among other things. The zloty fell after the spending package was announced, and was trading at 4.506 to the euro, down 0.62% on the day. The Warsaw index gave up its earlier gains and was down 1.95% by 1248 GMT. The Czech government is preparing up to 100 billion crowns ($4.05 billion) in direct aid for businesses and 900 billion crowns ($36.42 billion) more through loan guarantees to help them recover from the outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. Prague's equities fell 5.89% on Monday and the crown was trading at 27.128 to the euro, easing 0.05% on the day. The National Bank of Hungary also announced more emergency measures on Wednesday. It called on domestic banks to impose a moratorium on repayments of household loans and said that it was examining restarting of its mortgage note purchases. The Hungarian forint set a record low versus the euro at 352.21 in the afternoon. Budapest's stock index plunged 5.15%. "Hungarian 10-year government bond yields are 54 basis points higher than yesterday. Polish and Romanian 10-year government bonds are also more than 30 basis points up today," an FI trader in Budapest said. The yield on the 10-year bond in Hungary was 3.31% on Wednesday according to the fixings of debt agency AKK, up 41 basis points on the day. "The market is frozen, turnover is low, liquidity is tight. Just like across Europe," he added. Central banks and policymakers have been announcing interest rate cuts and a series of measures this week to inject liquidity in the markets to help businesses. The Czech central bank announced an emergency 50-bps rate cut to 1.75% on Monday, which was followed by a 50-bps rate cut to 1.0% by the Polish central bank on Tuesday. The Polish central bank also announced a bond-buying programme. Hungary's central bank announced emergency steps on Monday, widening the range of collateral it accepts from banks and urging lenders to apply a loan-repayment moratorium for stricken firms. "The upcoming monetary easing coupled with the challenging environment for emerging market FX and risks assets should keep CEE currencies under pressure in coming months," ING said in a note. "The tightly managed RON should continue to be the winner in falling markets while CZK volatility will remain extra elevated given the positioning-related moves in the currency and the risk of CNB FX interventions. We also look for more HUF and PLN weakness in coming weeks and months," it added. Romania's government was also expected to approve a package of measures later on Wednesday worth almost 2% of GDP. The measures to be approved range from unemployment aid and guaranteed lines of credit to postponing income tax payments by some companies for up to two months. The package is bound to further pressure the already strained budget deficit, analysts say. Before the virus outbreak Romania had been grappling with swelling budget and current account deficits, while asset and rating outlooks were pressured by generous fiscal measures already approved ahead of this year's elections. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1348 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.1280 27.1150 -0.05% -6.25% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.810 347.940 -0.82% -5.61% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5065 4.4787 -0.62% -5.55% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8462 4.8500 +0.08% -1.19% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5950 7.5800 -0.20% -1.97% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.610 117.580 -0.03% -0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 694.75 738.230 -5.89% -37.73% 0 .BUX Budapest 29903.2 31525.6 -5.15% -35.11% 7 0 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1401.37 1429.28 -1.95% -34.82% > .BETI Buchares 7253.72 7561.99 -4.08% -27.30% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 729.16 738.16 -1.22% -21.25% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1399.87 1433.51 -2.35% -30.61% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 649.12 655.93 -1.04% -19.03% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 416.71 422.40 -1.35% -26.65% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.7660 -0.1860 +255bp -26bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.6420 0.0310 +216bp -10bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.7350 0.0510 +200bp -12bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.4530 0.0000 +223bp -7bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.7680 0.2200 +229bp +9bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.9820 0.1700 +225bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 1.02 0.52 0.43 1.83 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.59 0.60 0.60 0.63 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.90 0.83 0.77 1.50 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King and Nick Macfie)