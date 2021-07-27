Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after cenbank hikes rates by 30 basis points

By Anita Komuves

 (Updates with cenbank decision, forint reaction)
    BUDAPEST, July 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed,
rebounding from three-month lows after the central bank hiked
its base rate by 30 basis points to 1.2%, above forecasts,
opting to front-load its tightening cycle that it started last
month in order to fight inflation. 
    The bank also raised its overnight deposit rate by 30 basis
points to 0.25% and the collateralised loan rate by 30 basis
points to 2.15%. 
    The bank will hold an online news conference at 1300 GMT.
    "The forint is firming because this looks pretty hawkish, a
30 basis-point hike was the top of expectations. I don't think
anyone expected a bigger hike than this," a Budapest-based
trader said.
    The forint was up 0.68% on the day and trading at
359.17 per euro by 1224 GMT. This level is more than half a
percent stronger than the 361 level where the currency was
trading immediately before the rate hike was announced.        
    A Reuters poll of analysts expected the National Bank of
Hungary (NBH) to raise its base rate by 20 basis points to 1.1%.

    The currency has been pressured in the past month by a
weakening global sentiment in financial markets and debates
between the Hungarian government and the EU over the
disbursement of recovery funds.
    Higher-than-expected June inflation also put a pressure on
the forint. Hungary's headline inflation rate
accelerated to an annual 5.3% in June from 5.1% in May, its
highest in nearly a decade.
    Commerzbank expects a 1.50% policy rate by the end of the
NBH's tightening cycle. 
    "It would not matter much for the EUR-HUF exchange rate
whether this is implemented in four 15bp steps, or a more
front-loaded combination of 30bp steps. In any case, 1.50% rate
would not be high enough to produce a stable exchange rate when
inflation is running at 5%," Commerzbank analysts wrote.
    Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged up 0.01% to
25.6800 per euro and the Polish zloty added 0.1% and
was trading at 4.5895 as the global risk-off mood kept
pressuring currencies in the region.
    Most stocks in the region fell, with Warsaw leading
losses with a 0.88% decline.
    
    
                   CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                       
                   MARKETS   T        1424 CET           
                             CURRENC                            
                             IES                         
                             Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                             bid      close     change   in 2021
 EURCZK=  Czech    <EURCZK=  25.6800   25.6820   +0.01%   +2.14%
          crown    >                                     
 EURHUF=  Hungary  <EURHUF=  359.170  361.6000   +0.68%   +0.99%
          forint   >               0                     
 EURPLN=  Polish   <EURPLN=   4.5895    4.5940   +0.10%   -0.66%
          zloty    >                                     
 EURRON=  Romania  <EURRON=   4.9195    4.9188   -0.01%   -1.11%
          n leu    >                                     
 EURHRK=  Croatia  <EURHRK=   7.5040    7.5183   +0.19%   +0.58%
          n kuna   >                                     
 EURRSD=  Serbian  <EURRSD=  117.450  117.5500   +0.09%   +0.10%
          dinar    >               0                     
          Note:    calculated from              1800            
          daily                                 CET      
          change Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                                      close     change   in 2021
 .PX      Prague             1197.27  1198.420   -0.10%   +16.56
                                             0                 %
 .BUX     Budapes            46995.5  46952.76   +0.09%   +11.61
          t                        0                           %
 .WIG20   Warsaw             2220.92   2240.65   -0.88%   +11.94
                                                               %
 .BETI    Buchare            11918.7  11964.20   -0.38%   +21.55
          st                       5                           %
 .SBITOP  Ljublja  <.SBITOP  1142.05   1141.80   +0.02%   +26.77
          na       >                                           %
 .CRBEX   Zagreb             1933.10   1929.65   +0.18%   +11.14
                                                               %
 .BELEX1  Belgrad  <.BELEX1   776.52    775.00   +0.20%   +3.73%
 5        e        5>                                    
 .SOFIX   Sofia               565.40    568.39   -0.53%   +26.34
                                                               %
                                                                
                             Yield    Yield     Spread   Daily
                             (bid)    change    vs Bund  change
                                                         in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republi                                        
          c                                              
 CZ2YT=R           <CZ2YT=R   1.3940   -0.0030   +213bp    +1bps
 R        2-year   R>                                 s  
 CZ5YT=R           <CZ5YT=R   1.6020   -0.0150   +232bp    +0bps
 R        5-year   R>                                 s  
 CZ10YT=           <CZ10YT=   1.6990   -0.0100   +213bp    +1bps
 RR       10-year  RR>                                s  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R           <PL2YT=R   0.3800    0.0110   +112bp    +2bps
 R        2-year   R>                                 s  
 PL5YT=R           <PL5YT=R   1.0040   -0.0320   +172bp    -2bps
 R        5-year   R>                                 s  
 PL10YT=           <PL10YT=   1.5230   -0.0150   +196bp    +1bps
 RR       10-year  RR>                                s  
                   FORWARD                                      
                             3x6      6x9       9x12     3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                 1.21      1.54     1.73     0.71
          Rep      <PRIBOR=                              
                   >                                     
          Hungary               1.72      1.95     2.02     1.07
                                                         
          Poland                0.28      0.37     0.48     0.21
                                                         
          Note:    are for ask                                  
          FRA      prices                                
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Susan Fenton and Giles
Elgood)
