UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint firms after central bank, government bond yields drop further

(Adds central bank decision, trader comments) PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The forint firmed slightly after the National Bank of Hungary left its main rates unchanged on Tuesday, while government bond yields extended their slide in the wake of the EU budget deal. The Hungarian central bank said it would remain cautious in its monetary policy despite having cut back its economic growth forecast for next year, saying global market risks remained elevated. The NBH left its base rate at 0.6% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%. It said that it will maintain the gap between its 0.75% one-week deposit rate and the base rate as long as inflation risks justify. The forint was down 0.46% on the day by 1507 GMT, trading at 355.33 per euro. The currency had pulled back from multi-month highs before the bank's rate meeting but recouped some of these losses after its comments. "The forint was little moved because none of the bank's announcements were very surprising," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "Today's half-percent move in pre-holiday illiquid trade is normal, and the forint is still at a strong level." On Tuesday, Hungarian 3-year government bond yields dropped about 20 basis points, while 5-year yields eased about 9 basis points and longer-maturity bonds on average by 5-7, according to the debt agency fixing page and traders. The debt agency announced its 2021 financing plan on Monday, reducing government bond auction sales next year compared to 2020. The central bank also bought Hungarian government bonds at its weekly auction earlier on Tuesday. The debt agency said it would not hold any 3-year bond auctions next year. nL8N2IU3WN "We can see that we will be moving towards a forcedly steep yield curve, with no issues of bonds under five years and a lot above that," a Budapest-based trader said. Elsewhere, Poland's zloty was flat around 4.44 per euro. Dealers and analysts have said currencies are falling into ranges and liquidity is softening in the final weeks of 2020 trade, a year in which the main currencies are down 3.5-6.5% after struggling to make up steep losses caused by the onset of the pandemic in the first quarter. A Reuters poll forecasts the zloty and Czech crown will lead gains next year, the latter helped by expectations the country's central bank will turn more hawkish than others. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1617 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.3700 26.3650 -0.02% -3.56% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 355.330 353.7000 -0.46% -6.81% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.4424 4.4445 +0.05 -4.19% zloty > % EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8685 4.8674 -0.02% -1.65% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5320 7.5295 -0.03% -1.15% kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.590 117.6000 +0.01 -0.02% dinar > 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 987.51 981.7800 +0.58 -11.48% % .BUX Budapest 41849.7 41967.89 -0.28% -9.19% 3 .WIG20 Warsaw 1951.02 1939.07 +0.62 -9.26% % .BETI Buchares 9586.87 9573.01 +0.14 -3.91% t % .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITOP 887.27 892.96 -0.64% -4.17% a > .CRBEX Zagreb 1724.56 1737.68 -0.76% -14.52% .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 720.96 720.51 +0.06 -10.07% 5 5> % .SOFIX Sofia 437.68 438.26 -0.13% -22.96% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1030 -0.0340 +087b -4bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.8160 -0.0630 +161b -7bps R R> ps CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 1.2840 -0.0310 +190b -3bps RR 10-year RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.0110 -0.0440 +077b -5bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.4380 -0.0690 +123b -7bps R R> ps PL10YT= <PL10YT= 1.2630 -0.0420 +188b -4bps RR 10-year RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.38 0.44 0.59 0.35 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.67 0.68 0.69 0.75 Poland 0.22 0.25 0.26 0.21 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Larry King and Mark Heinrich)