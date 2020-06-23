UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 4-week low after surprise rate cut

(Updates after Hungary rate cut) PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint extended losses to trade at its lowest level in four weeks on Tuesday after the country's central bank delivered a surprise 15 basis point cut to its base rate. The forint traded at 350.70 to the euro at 1217 GMT, recovering a little ground after falling more than 1% to 350.80, its weakest since May 25, just after the central bank cut its main rate to 0.75%. The move defied analysts' expectations for steady borrowing costs. Other central European currencies, along with stocks, were firmer on the day with global markets more upbeat after confusion over the U.S.-China trade pact, which the former said remained intact. Ahead of the meeting, some analysts said weaker growth projections could lead to a more dovish tone in the Hungarian central bank's policy statement, something which was already weighing on the forint in early trade on Tuesday. "Many... have been expecting an implicit rate cut or some kind of easing, but not necessarily a base rate cut," a trader said. "This means the forint could go back to the range around 355 to the euro in the next few days or weeks and we will go back to exchange rates between 350 and 360." The central bank had taken steps to tighten its loose policy in April to stabilise the weakening forint and launched a quantitative easing programme in May to help the coronavirus-hit economy. It will hold an online news conference at 1300 GMT, with the bank's governor and deputy governors attending. This includes new deputy governor Barnabas Virag, who replaced Marton Nagy, the architect of many of the bank's unconventional monetary easing programmes. Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged 0.2% higher before its own rate meeting on Wednesday. Czech policymakers will likely leave rates unchanged, analysts said in a poll on Monday. The Polish zloty was up 0.1% and Romania's leu was steady. On stock markets, Warsaw blue chips led gains, rising 2.0%. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1417 CET MARKETS T CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.6100 26.6715 +0.23% -4.43% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.700 347.080 -1.03% -5.58% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4375 4.4428 +0.12% -4.08% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8440 4.8422 -0.04% -1.15% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5750 7.6246 +0.65% -1.71% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.530 117.580 +0.04% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 932.45 927.120 +0.57% -16.42% 0 .BUX Budapest 37654.2 37193.1 +1.24% -18.29% 4 1 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1832.57 1797.05 +1.98% -14.77% > .BETI Buchares 8732.62 8683.52 +0.57% -12.48% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 857.94 858.82 -0.10% -7.34% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1628.82 1640.76 -0.73% -19.26% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 670.87 671.33 -0.07% -16.32% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 455.56 457.22 -0.36% -19.82% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1250 0.0230 +080bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3260 -0.1510 +098bp -18bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8030 0.0180 +122bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1810 0.0080 +085bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7640 0.0010 +142bp -2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4030 0.0420 +182bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.31 0.33 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.64 0.60 0.54 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.27 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ***************************************************** ********* (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)