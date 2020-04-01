UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint pares losses after surprise cbank tightening

(Updates prices) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rallied about 1% from record lows near 370 versus the euro on Wednesday after the central bank announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate. Central Europe's worst performing currency in 2020 was still down 1% on the day at 365 versus the euro at 1404 GMT, but the bank's surprise announcement, representing a tightening of monetary policy, helped provide a floor. The region's stock markets and currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint tumbling to a record low versus the euro as PMI data across the region fuelled worries of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The forint plunged to new record lows past 369 versus the euro earlier in the session and underperformed the region's other currencies. Market players said the underperformance was due to a combination of several factors, including dismal PMI data and the Hungarian government's move to secure open-ended special rights to fight the coronavirus that triggered a fresh wave of worries over democracy. The Hungarian currency has lost more than 9% of its value to the euro this year. Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI fell to 29.1 in March from a revised 50.3 in February. A Budapest dealer said that one or two banks were heavily trying to buy foreign currency on Tuesday, dollars and euros. "The forint has been weakening since Parliament gave the government the right to rule by decree on Monday," another Budapest-based dealer said. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was down 0.62% to trade at 4.5783 to the euro, while the Czech crown eased 0.26% to 27.390 against the euro. The Romanian leu was steady, trading at 4.833. The Czech Finance Ministry sold a record 87.4 billion crowns ($3.50 billion) of three bonds at auctions on Wednesday, following up on massive debt sales last week as it accelerates borrowing to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut interest rates by 125 basis points to 1.00% in two steps over 10 days in March and markets are betting on further cuts to come, which is spurring bond demand. Manufacturing activity in Poland, the region's largest economy, declined in March at the fastest rate since the 2008 global financial crisis. The IHS Markit PMI fell to 42.4 from 48.2 in February. Czech manufacturing business sentiment also plunged, to the lowest since May 2009. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1604 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.3800 27.3200 -0.22% -7.11% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 365.000 360.800 -1.15% -9.28% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5865 4.5500 -0.80% -7.20% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8327 4.8335 +0.02% -0.92% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.6260 7.6301 +0.05% -2.37% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.460 117.530 +0.06% +0.09% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 771.25 789.880 -2.36% -30.87% 0 .BUX Budapest 32473.5 33134.8 -2.00% -29.53% 0 7 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1475.73 1512.84 -2.45% -31.36% > .BETI Buchares 7432.81 7625.38 -2.53% -25.50% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 727.00 733.34 -0.86% -21.48% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1471.92 1480.51 -0.58% -27.04% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 658.97 636.53 +3.53% -17.80% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 417.00 419.35 -0.56% -26.60% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.8730 0.0730 +154bp +4bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.2790 -0.0210 +190bp -5bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.5250 0.0140 +199bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.0070 0.0850 +167bp +5bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.3390 0.0440 +196bp +2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.7030 0.0180 +217bp +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.47 0.45 0.48 1.04 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.79 0.83 0.75 0.47 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.62 0.52 0.47 1.17 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey and Elaine Hardcastle)