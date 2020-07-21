UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint steady as Hungary cbank cuts base rate, assets firm after EU deal

(Updates with Hungary rate cut) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint held steady on Tuesday after the country's central bank cut its its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.6%, as expected, its second reduction to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. At 1328 GMT, the forint traded at 351.32 versus the euro, up 0.34% on the day and broadly unchanged from levels just before the decision, which was in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll. The rate cut had already been priced in by markets and was not expected to heavily move the forint's exchange rate, analysts said. Hungary's central bank has made the necessary easing in short-term yields with its rate cut on Tuesday, deputy governor Barnabas Virag said in a reply to Reuters questions after the rate announcement. Currencies and stocks firmed across the region on Tuesday, as European Union leaders struck a deal on the 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund early in the morning at a summit that lasted almost five days. Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March after EU leaders agreed on the stimulus package. Encouraging results from several COVID-19 vaccine trials also supported the broader market sentiment. CEE stocks tracked eurozone assets, with Budapest's blue chip index leading gains, up 1.2% in afternoon trade. Prague's assets strengthened 0.3% while Warsaw was up 1.06%. Bucharest's stocks firmed 1.1%. Currencies also firmed in the region. The Polish zloty strengthened 0.5% to 4.433 versus the common currency. The Czech crown was up 0.9% on the day, trading at 26.380 versus the euro at 1328 GMT. Earlier in the day it touched 26.370, its strongest level in four months. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1528 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK 26.3800 26.6200 +0.91% -3.59% crown => EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF 351.320 352.5000 +0.34% -5.74% forint => 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN 4.4336 4.4555 +0.49% -4.00% zloty => EURRON= Romanian <EURRON 4.8392 4.8415 +0.05% -1.05% leu => EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK 7.5280 7.5335 +0.07% -1.10% kuna => EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD 117.570 117.6200 +0.04% +0.00% dinar => 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 956.03 952.8500 +0.33% -14.31% .BUX Budapest 35604.6 35181.69 +1.20% -22.74% 7 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1860.12 1840.60 +1.06% -13.49% > .BETI Buchares 8582.90 8489.21 +1.10% -13.98% t .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITO 858.76 868.57 -1.13% -7.25% a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1602.60 1592.21 +0.65% -20.56% > .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX 664.03 658.88 +0.78% -17.17% 5 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 441.46 442.02 -0.13% -22.30% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1100 0.0640 +078bp +6bps R RR> s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4230 -0.0560 +109bp -5bps R RR> s CZ10YT= <CZ10YT 0.9040 0.0540 +137bp +5bps RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1300 0.0040 +080bp +0bps R RR> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7590 -0.0250 +142bp -2bps R RR> s PL10YT= <PL10YT 1.3240 -0.0160 +179bp -2bps RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.31 0.33 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.61 0.58 0.56 0.70 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.20 0.21 0.22 0.25 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)