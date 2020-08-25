Bonds News
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens as Hungary leaves rates unchanged

Anita Komuves

 (Updates with Hungary central bank rate decision)
    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened
on Tuesday afternoon after the country's central bank left key
interest rates unchanged, as expected, and announced that it
would increase the amount of its weekly government bond
purchases.
    Bond yields were unchanged immediately after the
announcement, a fixed income trader said in Budapest. 
    The forint reached a one-month low, trading 0.6%
lower against the euro. It could weaken further, brokerage
Equilor said in a note. 
    "The next important resistance level is at 355.85," Equilor
said. "The movement could stop there, followed by a smaller or
larger negative correction. After that it can weaken towards the
360-365 range."
    The central bank said in a statement after the rate decision
that it expects the disinflationary effects of the coronavirus
pandemic to rein in price growth over its monetary policy
horizon. 
    Markets were closely watching the bank's comments on
higher-than-expected inflation and economic recovery as
inflation came in at an annual 3.8% in July and GDP dropped by
13.6% year-on-year in the second-quarter. 
    "If the central bank were to sound more dovish, the downward
trend in HUF might continue in the near future," Commerzbank
wrote before the decision.
    Elsewhere, the zloty and the Czech crown
were stable. 
    "The Czech koruna is currently trading close to our target
of EUR/CZK 26.0 for the end of the year," Raiffeisen said.  
    However, it is "not going to appreciate to the levels we
(saw) before the pandemic shock ... The interest rate
differential with the euro area declined significantly."
    Shares in the region were mixed. Prague's stock market
led gains, rising 1.1%. Warsaw's equities fell 0.6%.
        
                     CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                     
                     MARKETS   T        1546             
                                        CET              
                               CURRENC                          
                               IES                       
                               Latest   Previou  Daily   Change
                                        s                
                               bid      close    change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech      <EURCZK=  26.1220  26.1000  -0.08%   -2.64%
          crown      >                                   
 EURHUF=  Hungary    <EURHUF=  354.000  351.900  -0.59%   -6.46%
          forint     >               0        0          
 EURPLN=  Polish     <EURPLN=   4.3918   4.3945   +0.06   -3.08%
          zloty      >                                %  
 EURRON=  Romanian   <EURRON=   4.8416   4.8395  -0.04%   -1.10%
          leu        >                                   
 EURHRK=  Croatian   <EURHRK=   7.5300   7.5325   +0.03   -1.12%
          kuna       >                                %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.500  117.600   +0.09   +0.06%
          dinar      >               0        0       %  
          Note:      calculated from             1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change                                         
                                                                
                               Latest   Previou  Daily   Change
                                        s                
                                        close    change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague                909.96  899.940   +1.11  -18.44%
                                              0       %  
 .BUX     Budapest             35817.0  35994.8  -0.49%  -22.28%
                                     8        3          
 .WIG20   Warsaw               1829.91  1841.46  -0.63%  -14.89%
 .BETI    Bucharest            8820.50  8737.14   +0.95  -11.59%
                                                      %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana  <.SBITOP   851.71   854.80  -0.36%   -8.01%
                     >                                   
 .CRBEX   Zagreb               1616.09  1609.00   +0.44  -19.89%
                                                      %  
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX1   691.16   692.10  -0.14%  -13.79%
 5                   5>                                  
 .SOFIX   Sofia                 432.68   435.17  -0.57%  -23.84%
                                                                
                               Yield    Yield    Spread  Daily
                               (bid)    change   vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=R   0.1260   0.0080   +077b    -2bps
 R                   R>                              ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=R   0.7040   0.0090   +135b    -4bps
 R                   R>                              ps  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT=   1.0360   0.0240   +147b    -4bps
 RR                  RR>                             ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=R   0.1490   0.0000   +080b    -3bps
 R                   R>                              ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=R   0.7690   0.0040   +141b    -4bps
 R                   R>                              ps  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT=   1.3600   0.0120   +179b    -5bps
 RR                  RR>                             ps  
                     FORWARD                                    
                               3x6      6x9      9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech Rep               0.36     0.36    0.43     0.34
                     <PRIBOR=                            
                     >                                   
          Hungary                 0.75     0.82    0.88     0.61
                                                         
          Poland                  0.24     0.24    0.26     0.23
                                                         
          Note: FRA  are for ask                                
          quotes     prices                              
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
    

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague
Editing by Susan Fenton)
