UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint weakens, yields higher after cenbank rate hike

(Updates with cenbank decision, FX reaction) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased and government bond yields rose after the central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points, slightly exceeding forecasts, becoming the first in the European Union to tighten policy as the economy recovers from the pandemic. The forint slid 0.56% to 356 to the euro by 1228 GMT, pressured by uncertainty over the bank's next move with the one-week deposit rate, which the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) sets every Thursday, two currency traders in Budapest said. "If they raise the one-week rate to higher than the base rate, let's say to 1%, that could support the forint," one trader said. The one-week deposit facility is currently the main policy tool used by the NBH. A Reuters poll of analysts expects the NBH to raise its one-week deposit rate by 15 basis points to 0.9% from 0.75% by the end of this month, which would bring it in line with the prevailing base rate. The bank will issue a statement and hold a press conference at 1300 GMT. Government bond yields were up 3-4 basis points after the central bank's decision, a fixed-income trader said. "The market is still waiting for the statement and the press conference, and for what happens to the one-week deposit rate." The Czech National Bank is also expected to raise its base rate at its Wednesday meeting. A Reuters poll forecasts a 25 basis points hike. The Czech crown edged down 0.05% to trade at 25.530 per euro. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty slid 0.07% to 4.5291 per euro, while the Romanian leu edged down 0.07% to 4.9260. Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest down 0.21% while Warsaw firmed 0.15%. Prague was 0.15% lower, while Bucharest eased 0.25%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1428 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 25.5300 25.5160 -0.05% +2.74% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 356.000 354.0000 -0.56% +1.89% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.5291 4.5280 -0.02% +0.66% zloty > EURRON= Romania <EURRON= 4.9260 4.9226 -0.07% -1.24% n leu > EURHRK= Croatia <EURHRK= 7.4970 7.4990 +0.03% +0.67% n kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.460 117.5750 +0.10% +0.09% dinar > 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1164.16 1165.950 -0.15% +13.34 0 % .BUX Budapes 48275.7 48379.62 -0.21% +14.65 t 3 % .WIG20 Warsaw 2222.71 2219.45 +0.15% +12.03 % .BETI Buchare 11579.0 11608.18 -0.25% +18.09 st 1 % .SBITOP Ljublja <.SBITOP 1132.96 1138.83 -0.52% +25.77 na > % .CRBEX Zagreb 1981.15 1981.15 +0.00% +13.91 % .BELEX1 Belgrad <.BELEX1 776.74 775.57 +0.15% +3.76% 5 e 5> .SOFIX Sofia 551.96 557.84 -1.05% +23.33 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republi c CZ2YT=R <CZ2YT=R 0.3270 -0.0250 +098bp -2bps R 2-year R> s CZ5YT=R <CZ5YT=R 1.6140 -0.0230 +217bp -2bps R 5-year R> s CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 1.7430 -0.0020 +191bp -1bps RR 10-year RR> s Poland PL2YT=R <PL2YT=R 0.3920 0.0060 +105bp +1bps R 2-year R> s PL5YT=R <PL5YT=R 1.3340 0.0040 +189bp +1bps R 5-year R> s PL10YT= <PL10YT= 1.7760 0.0150 +195bp +1bps RR 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.83 1.10 1.42 0.44 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 1.47 1.76 1.90 0.95 Poland 0.35 0.57 0.79 0.21 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)