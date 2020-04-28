UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Hungarian central bank announces details of QE, yields lower

(Updates with central bank announcement) By Anita Komuves BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Bond yields retreated and the forint weakened versus the euro after Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and said it would set no target amount for its bond-buying programme. The NBH said it would launch its bond-buying programme and mortgage bond purchases on May 4. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told reporters that the bank's government securities purchases could total close to 100 billion forints a week. "The NBH will perform a technical revision when stock increases reach HUF 1,000 billion in government securities and HUF 300 billion in mortgage bonds," the NBH's statement said. Hungary's central bank wants to drive long-term yields lower,Nagy told reporters. Current yields on 10-year and 15-year debt were too high, he said. "Yields on the 10-year bonds dropped three basis points, and yields on the five- and three-year tenors are two basis points lower since the central bank's announcement," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. "The announcement brought some momentum into the market." Earlier this month, the NBH had abandoned its ultra-loose policy stance as it navigated a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the forint while providing support for the shrinking economy. The bank tightened policy in two steps at the start of April to arrest a fall in the forint, which sank to record lows near 370 versus the euro. That propped up the currency. The forint weakened after the central bank announcements and was down 0.7% on the day, trading at 357.75 versus the euro at 1357 GMT, underperforming regional currencies. The Czech crown gained 0.6%, while the Polish zloty was down 0.3%. The Romanian leu traded 0.1% lower versus the euro. Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 1.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter compared with a gap of 0.7% at the end of February as the coronavirus outbreak led to a plunge in revenue, the finance ministry said. With the deficit above EU limits even before the new coronavirus outbreak, Romanian assets and ratings have been under pressure. Analysts said currencies would likely tread water ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week. Stock markets gained by the afternoon, with Budapest leading regional gains by strengthening 2.15%. The blue-chip index in Prague was up 0.85% and Warsaw's gained 1.17%. Bucharest was up 2%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1557 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.1450 27.3010 +0.57% -6.31% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 357.750 355.200 -0.71% -7.44% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5475 4.5330 -0.32% -6.40% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8450 4.8410 -0.08% -1.17% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5545 7.5527 -0.02% -1.44% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.680 +0.12% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 866.61 859.330 +0.85% -22.32% 0 .BUX Budapest 33909.9 33196.8 +2.15% -26.42% 4 5 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1610.66 1591.97 +1.17% -25.09% > .BETI Buchares 8177.72 8019.11 +1.98% -18.04% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 784.78 773.49 +1.46% -15.24% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1580.90 1573.92 +0.44% -21.64% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 656.02 676.83 -3.07% -18.17% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 448.15 445.33 +0.63% -21.12% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.7640 0.0630 +144bp +7bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.0100 0.0510 +166bp +8bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.2860 -0.0310 +175bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.6130 0.0120 +129bp +2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.0490 0.0430 +170bp +7bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4510 0.0690 +192bp +9bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.30 0.33 0.90 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 1.20 1.14 1.08 1.10 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.69 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Giles Elgood, Larry King)