UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Hungary cenbank keeps rates unchanged, forint stays stable

By Anita Komuves

    BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The forint recouped most of its
early losses on Tuesday after the central bank left its base
rate unchanged at 0.6%, as expected after weaker-than-forecast
September consumer prices data eased concerns about inflation.

    The bank said in a statement after the decision that it will
maintain the gap between its one-week deposit rate and the base
rate as long as it is justified by inflation risks. 
    The bank raised the interest rate on its one-week facility
by 15 basis points to 0.75% last month. 
    The forint was 0.08% softer on the day at 365.50 per euro by
1330 GMT. The currency had briefly weakened past the 366 level
earlier in the day but recovered to its morning levels after the
rate decision.  
    "The forint was not significantly moved after the decision
because this is what everybody had expected," an FX trader in
Budapest said. 
    Most Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday,
extending their steep losses from last week when they came under
pressure from a spike in new coronavirus cases and looming new
restrictions on daily life and the economy.
    "Investors are currently switching to a risk-off strategy
and they are avoiding assets like the Polish zloty, the
Hungarian forint or the Czech crown," said Mateusz Sutowicz,
financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw. 
    "The money is moving to safe-haven assets like German
bunds."
    The Polish zloty slipped 0.16% to 4.5840 versus
the euro on Tuesday while the Czech crown firmed 0.1%
to 27.2360 per euro. The Romanian leu was little
moved.
    Stock markets in the region were mixed. Warsaw's equities
 edged 0.08% lower while Budapest's blue chip index
 added 0.63%. Praque's stocks were down 0.23% while
Bucharest weakened 0.61%.
    
    
                    CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                       
                    MARKETS  T        1530 CET           
                             CURRENC                            
                             IES                         
                             Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                             bid      close     change   in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech     <EURCZK  27.2360   27.2630   +0.10%   -6.62%
          crown     =>                                   
 EURHUF=  Hungary   <EURHUF  365.500  365.2000   -0.08%   -9.40%
          forint    =>             0                     
 EURPLN=  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5840    4.5765   -0.16%   -7.15%
          zloty     =>                                   
 EURRON=  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8760    4.8750   -0.02%   -1.80%
          leu       =>                                   
 EURHRK=  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5730    7.5845   +0.15%   -1.68%
          kuna      =>                                   
 EURRSD=  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.500  117.6000   +0.09%   +0.06%
          dinar     =>             0                     
          Note:     calculated from             1800            
          daily                                 CET      
          change Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                                      close     change   in 2020
 .PX      Prague              870.21  872.2000   -0.23%  -22.00%
 .BUX     Budapest           33804.3  33596.79   +0.62%  -26.64%
                                   1                     
 .WIG20   Warsaw    <.WIG20  1646.80   1648.11   -0.08%  -23.41%
                    >                                    
 .BETI    Buchares           8818.26   8872.04   -0.61%  -11.62%
          t                                              
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   827.34    832.58   -0.63%  -10.64%
          a         P>                                   
 .CRBEX   Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1597.99   1602.95   -0.31%  -20.79%
                    >                                    
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX   689.30    689.80   -0.07%  -14.02%
 5                  15>                                  
 .SOFIX   Sofia     <.SOFIX   427.80    428.97   -0.27%  -24.70%
                    > Yield    Yield     Spread   Daily
                             (bid)    change    vs Bund  change
                                                         in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.0980   -0.0010   +088bp    +0bps
 R                  RR>                               s  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.5910   -0.0010   +140bp    -1bps
 R                  RR>                               s  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT   1.0170    0.0040   +163bp    -1bps
 RR       10-year   =RR>                              s  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=  -0.0090    0.0070   +078bp    +1bps
 R                  RR>                               s  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.4880    0.0050   +130bp    +0bps
 R                  RR>                               s  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT   1.2610   -0.0060   +188bp    -2bps
 RR       10-year   =RR>                              s  
                    FORWARD                                     
                             3x6      6x9       9x12     3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech     <CZKFRA     0.29      0.27     0.30     0.35
          Rep       ><PRIBO                              
                    R=>                                  
          Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.94      0.97     0.99     0.77
                    ><BUBOR                              
                    =>                                   
          Poland    <PLNFRA     0.15      0.13     0.12     0.22
                    ><WIBOR                              
                    =>                                   
          Note:     are for ask                                 
          FRA       prices                               
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)
