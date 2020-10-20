UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Hungary cenbank keeps rates unchanged, forint stays stable

(Recasts with Hungary central bank decision) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The forint recouped most of its early losses on Tuesday after the central bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.6%, as expected after weaker-than-forecast September consumer prices data eased concerns about inflation. The bank said in a statement after the decision that it will maintain the gap between its one-week deposit rate and the base rate as long as it is justified by inflation risks. The bank raised the interest rate on its one-week facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% last month. The forint was 0.08% softer on the day at 365.50 per euro by 1330 GMT. The currency had briefly weakened past the 366 level earlier in the day but recovered to its morning levels after the rate decision. "The forint was not significantly moved after the decision because this is what everybody had expected," an FX trader in Budapest said. Most Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday, extending their steep losses from last week when they came under pressure from a spike in new coronavirus cases and looming new restrictions on daily life and the economy. "Investors are currently switching to a risk-off strategy and they are avoiding assets like the Polish zloty, the Hungarian forint or the Czech crown," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw. "The money is moving to safe-haven assets like German bunds." The Polish zloty slipped 0.16% to 4.5840 versus the euro on Tuesday while the Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 27.2360 per euro. The Romanian leu was little moved. Stock markets in the region were mixed. Warsaw's equities edged 0.08% lower while Budapest's blue chip index added 0.63%. Praque's stocks were down 0.23% while Bucharest weakened 0.61%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1530 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK 27.2360 27.2630 +0.10% -6.62% crown => EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF 365.500 365.2000 -0.08% -9.40% forint => 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN 4.5840 4.5765 -0.16% -7.15% zloty => EURRON= Romanian <EURRON 4.8760 4.8750 -0.02% -1.80% leu => EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK 7.5730 7.5845 +0.15% -1.68% kuna => EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD 117.500 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% dinar => 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 870.21 872.2000 -0.23% -22.00% .BUX Budapest 33804.3 33596.79 +0.62% -26.64% 1 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1646.80 1648.11 -0.08% -23.41% > .BETI Buchares 8818.26 8872.04 -0.61% -11.62% t .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITO 827.34 832.58 -0.63% -10.64% a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1597.99 1602.95 -0.31% -20.79% > .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX 689.30 689.80 -0.07% -14.02% 5 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 427.80 428.97 -0.27% -24.70% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.0980 -0.0010 +088bp +0bps R RR> s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.5910 -0.0010 +140bp -1bps R RR> s CZ10YT= <CZ10YT 1.0170 0.0040 +163bp -1bps RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT= -0.0090 0.0070 +078bp +1bps R RR> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT= 0.4880 0.0050 +130bp +0bps R RR> s PL10YT= <PL10YT 1.2610 -0.0060 +188bp -2bps RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.30 0.35 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.94 0.97 0.99 0.77 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.15 0.13 0.12 0.22 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)