UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Leu recovers, forint flat before central bank meets

    * Leu gains as ROBOR rates surge
    * Forint sets seventh-month high vs zloty
    * Hungarian central bank may signal cut in its FX swaps
    * Oil fall, Swiss franc mortgages plan knock down Warsaw
shares

 (Adds failure of Romanian bond auction, new analyst comments,
fall of Romanian and Polish stocks)
    By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The leu bucked
a weakening of Central European currencies on Monday, rising
from record lows as interbank interest rates jumped.
    Bucharest's overnight interbank interest rate
started the new reserve period of banks at bids at 3.24 percent
on Friday, jumping from 1.52 percent after Thursday's holiday in
Romania, and stayed almost steady at 3.21 percent on Monday.
    Those "abnormally high" levels give some respite to the leu
, ING analysts said in a note.
    The government rejected all bids at an auction of
2031-expiry bonds as government bond yields continued to edge up
after rising more than 10 basis points on Friday.
    The 10-year bond traded around 5.17 percent, just below its
highest level since July, when Romania's annual inflation rates
were above 5 percent. It fell to 3.3 percent in December.
    But Romanian asset prices came under pressure from taxes on
banks and energy firms. That raised concern over the business
environment and, by linking the bank tax to interbank interest
rate, confusion over monetary policy. 
    The leu traded steady at 4.7675 versus the euro at 1425 GMT,
The Czech crown shed 0.2 percent and the zloty
 eased 0.1 percent.
    In periods when Romania's short-term interbank rates are
lower, the central bank can keep the leu between 4.75 and 4.8 to
the euro with market interventions if the market environment
does not deteriorate, the Erste analysts said.
    Elsewhere, the forint was also steady versus the
euro and reached its highest level in almost seven months
against the zloty a day before the Hungarian central
bank's meeting.
    The bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its
meeting on Tuesday, but some analysts expect it to signal a
tightening in the liquidity it provides through its fx swaps.
 
    In equities markets, Romanian stocks remained under
pressure, with Bucharest's main index falling 0.8
percent.
    Warsaw stocks shed even more, tumbling 1.8 percent.
    A fall in oil prices dragged down Polish oil group PKN Orlen
 by 3 percent, while bank stocks - including PKO BP
, which shed 3.4 percent - are under pressure from
government plans to help those holding Swiss franc mortgages,
said Marcin Materna, head of research at DM Millennium.  
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1525 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7470   25.6890    -0.23%    -0.16%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.5500  317.5000    -0.02%    +1.11%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2930    4.2870    -0.14%    -0.08%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7675    4.7669    -0.01%    -2.38%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4260    7.4290    +0.04%    -0.22%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.5000  118.4650    -0.03%    -0.17%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1020.28  1023.100    -0.28%    +3.42%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41265.13  40944.82    +0.78%    +5.43%
 Warsaw                2357.19   2398.74    -1.73%    +3.54%
 Bucharest             6991.20   7053.67    -0.89%    -5.32%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    834.53    833.51    +0.12%    +3.76%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1762.90   1762.22    +0.04%    +0.81%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    699.20    699.70    -0.07%    -8.20%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  574.81    573.33    +0.26%    -3.31%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7350   -0.0020   +232bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6930    0.0100   +201bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8640    0.0300   +165bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.3870    0.0050   +197bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1990   -0.0090   +252bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8040   -0.0100   +259bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.07      2.11      2.12      2.00
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.29      0.51      0.75      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.72      1.73      1.73      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, editing by
Ed Osmond)
