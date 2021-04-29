UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks up after EU court's mortgage ruling, FX firms

(Adds EU court ruling, releads) By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUCHAREST, April 29 (Reuters) - Polish stocks led regional gains on Thursday after a European court ruling on foreign-currency mortgages perceived as benign by investors, while central European currencies firmed on a U.S. dollar decline on world markets. By 1120 GMT, Warsaw's blue chip index rose as high as 2,081.94, about 2.2% up on the day, and the banks index went up 5.2% to a 14-month high of 6.007. "Today's judgment of the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) was perceived as positive, as it clearly does not exacerbate the problem of Swiss franc loans for banks," said Maciej Marcinowski, an analyst at Trigon. Mortgages taken out in Swiss francs are a major risk factor for Polish banks. The CJEU ruling kicks off a crucial fortnight that may decide how courts treat such cases and whether banks decide to sign up to a plan for out-of-court settlements. Thousands of Polish borrowers took out franc loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but were then hit by ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency. In the foreign exchange market, Hungary's forint extended the previous day's gains to add 0.58% at 360.07 per euro, outperforming regional peers for the third consecutive session. The zloty followed, firming 0.43% to 4.5678. Erste Bank said in a note that "as has been broadly expected", the U.S. Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged, signalling it was not yet ready to cut support to the economy. "The U.S. dollar depreciated after the announcement, CEE currencies benefited," Erste said. Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday it was ready to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock also continued to support the currency. Elsewhere, the Czech crown was up 0.2% to trade at 25.8640 to the euro and the Romanian leu was up 0.1% at 4.9235. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1125 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 Czech 25.8640 25.9100 +0.18% +1.41% crown Hungary 360.1000 362.1800 +0.58% +0.73% forint Polish 4.5667 4.5875 +0.46% -0.16% zloty Romanian 4.9230 4.9284 +0.11% -1.18% leu Croatian 7.5580 7.5600 +0.03% -0.14% kuna Serbian 117.5500 117.6250 +0.06% +0.02% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 Prague 1109.39 1103.710 +0.51% +8.01% 0 Budapest 44015.42 43549.43 +1.07% +4.53% Warsaw 2070.28 2029.64 +2.00% +4.35% Buchares 11466.44 11398.47 +0.60% +16.94% t Ljubljan 1066.31 1057.91 +0.79% +18.37% a Zagreb 1882.34 1886.94 -0.24% +8.22% Belgrade <.BELEX15 756.02 770.56 -1.89% +0.99% > Sofia 521.95 523.94 -0.38% +16.63% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.5910 -0.0460 +128bp -5bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.3080 -0.1260 +188bp -14bps > s <CZ10YT=R 1.7370 -0.0090 +195bp -3bps 10-year R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1110 0.0110 +080bp +1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.8480 0.0150 +142bp +1bps > s <PL10YT=R 1.6300 0.0380 +184bp +2bps 10-year R> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech < 0.43 0.65 0.98 0.36 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.97 1.14 1.31 0.79 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.25 0.29 0.40 0.21 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ************************************************ ************** (Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak Semczuk and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Mark Heinrich)