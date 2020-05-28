UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty changes course after surprise rate cut

(Recasts with Polish rate cut) By Alan Charlish WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty changed course on Thursday, trading down before paring its losses after the Polish central bank surprised markets with a third rate cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, sending bank stocks and bond yields tumbling. The central bank cut its key interest rate by 40 basis points to 0.1%, meaning it has cut the cost of borrowing by 140 basis points since the virus reached Poland in March. The zloty had been trading firmer on the day after gaining more than 2% since Monday, but then traded down as much as 0.4% before paring its losses. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Polish central bank to keep its key interest rate at 0.5%. "It was not expected for sure and the zloty lost some strength but it's holding up pretty well," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. The most liquid currency in the CEE region had been gaining strongly this week after breaking through the psychologically important 4.50-euro barrier on Monday, triggering a wave of stop-losses as investors got out of positions they had taken against the zloty. At 1358 GMT, the zloty was down 0.09% against the euro at 4.4380. The Czech crown was up 0.68% at 26.955 and the Romanian leu was little changed at 4.8425. The Hungarian forint was 0.13% weaker at 349.35, around the level it has been at for weeks. The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, who oversaw the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, has resigned, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left its base rate at 0.9%. Poland's blue-chip WIG 20 index fell 0.24%, changing course as bank stocks slumped after the rate cut. Shares in lenders PKO BP Santander Bank Polska, and Pekao SA lost 2.4%, 3.8%, and 3.0% respectively after the move, which may put further pressure on their profits. The main indices in Prague and Budapest were down 0.77% and 0.20% respectively. At 1358 GMT, benchmark Polish 10-year yields were down 11 basis points at 1.2580%. Czech 10-year yields were up around 2 basis points at 0.798%. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1558 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech 26.9550 27.1390 +0.68% -5.65% crown EURHUF= Hungary 349.3500 348.9000 -0.13% -5.21% forint EURPLN= Polish 4.4380 4.4340 -0.09% -4.09% zloty EURRON= Romanian 4.8425 4.8434 +0.02% -1.12% leu EURHRK= Croatian 7.5870 7.5883 +0.02% -1.87% kuna EURRSD= Serbian 117.5400 117.5900 +0.04% +0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 900.16 907.1400 -0.77% -19.31% .BUX Budapest 36273.17 36346.09 -0.20% -21.29% .WIG20 Warsaw 1703.48 1707.59 -0.24% -20.77% .BETI Bucharest 8760.27 8732.22 +0.32% -12.20% .SBITOP Ljubljana 829.85 827.09 +0.33% -10.37% .CRBEX Zagreb 1626.63 1620.73 +0.36% -19.37% .BELEX15 Belgrade 668.65 669.22 -0.09% -16.59% .SOFIX Sofia 454.10 452.92 +0.26% -20.07% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=RR 2-year 0.1020 -0.0510 +075bp -5bps s CZ5YT=RR 5-year 0.3850 0.0140 +100bp +2bps s CZ10YT=RR 10-year 0.7980 0.0180 +122bp +2bps s Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 0.2360 -0.2800 +088bp -27bps s PL5YT=RR 5-year 0.9240 -0.0220 +154bp -2bps s PL10YT=RR 10-year 1.2580 -0.1100 +168bp -11bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.27 0.27 0.30 0.34 Hungary 0.91 0.90 0.84 0.93 Poland 0.23 0.25 0.25 0.68 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King and Timothy Heritage)