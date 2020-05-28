Bonds News
May 28, 2020 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty changes course after surprise rate cut

Alan Charlish

7 Min Read

 (Recasts with Polish rate cut)
    By Alan Charlish
    WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty changed course on
Thursday, trading down before paring its losses after the Polish central bank
surprised markets with a third rate cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic,
sending bank stocks and bond yields tumbling.
    The central bank cut its key interest rate by 40 basis points to 0.1%, meaning
it has cut the cost of borrowing by 140 basis points since the virus reached Poland
in March.
    The zloty had been trading firmer on the day after gaining more than 2% since
Monday, but then traded down as much as 0.4% before paring its losses.
    Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Polish central bank to keep its key
interest rate at 0.5%.
    "It was not expected for sure and the zloty lost some strength but it's holding
up pretty well," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
    The most liquid currency in the CEE region had been gaining strongly this week
after breaking through the psychologically important 4.50-euro barrier on Monday,
triggering a wave of stop-losses as investors got out of positions they had taken
against the zloty.
    At 1358 GMT, the zloty was down 0.09% against the euro at 4.4380. The Czech
crown was up 0.68% at 26.955 and the Romanian leu was little
changed at 4.8425.
    The Hungarian forint was 0.13% weaker at 349.35, around the level it
has been at for weeks.
    The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, who oversaw the
bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, has resigned,
the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday.
    On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left its base rate at 0.9%. 
    Poland's blue-chip WIG 20 index fell 0.24%, changing course as bank
stocks slumped after the rate cut.
    Shares in lenders PKO BP Santander Bank Polska, and Pekao SA
 lost 2.4%, 3.8%, and 3.0% respectively after the move, which may put
further pressure on their profits.
    The main indices in Prague and Budapest were down 0.77% and 0.20% respectively. 
 
    At 1358 GMT, benchmark Polish 10-year yields were down 11 basis
points at 1.2580%. Czech 10-year yields were up around 2 basis points at
0.798%. 
    
                       CEE MARKETS         SNAPSHOT     AT  1558                    
                                                       CET                 
                                           CURRENCIES                               
                                           Latest      Previous   Daily    Change
                                           bid         close      change   in 2020
 EURCZK=    Czech                             26.9550    27.1390   +0.68%     -5.65%
            crown                                                          
 EURHUF=    Hungary                          349.3500   348.9000   -0.13%     -5.21%
            forint                                                         
 EURPLN=    Polish                             4.4380     4.4340   -0.09%     -4.09%
            zloty                                                          
 EURRON=    Romanian                           4.8425     4.8434   +0.02%     -1.12%
            leu                                                            
 EURHRK=    Croatian                           7.5870     7.5883   +0.02%     -1.87%
            kuna                                                           
 EURRSD=    Serbian                          117.5400   117.5900   +0.04%     +0.03%
            dinar                                                          
            Note:      calculated from                            1800              
            daily                                                 CET      
            change                                                         
                                                                                    
                                           Latest      Previous   Daily    Change
                                                       close      change   in 2020
 .PX        Prague                             900.16   907.1400   -0.77%    -19.31%
 .BUX       Budapest                         36273.17   36346.09   -0.20%    -21.29%
 .WIG20     Warsaw                            1703.48    1707.59   -0.24%    -20.77%
 .BETI      Bucharest                         8760.27    8732.22   +0.32%    -12.20%
 .SBITOP    Ljubljana                          829.85     827.09   +0.33%    -10.37%
 .CRBEX     Zagreb                            1626.63    1620.73   +0.36%    -19.37%
 .BELEX15   Belgrade                           668.65     669.22   -0.09%    -16.59%
 .SOFIX     Sofia                              454.10     452.92   +0.26%    -20.07%
                                           BONDS                                    
                                           Yield       Yield      Spread   Daily
                                           (bid)       change     vs Bund  change in
            Czech                                                          spread
            Republic                                                       
 CZ2YT=RR     2-year                           0.1020    -0.0510   +075bp      -5bps
                                                                        s  
 CZ5YT=RR     5-year                           0.3850     0.0140   +100bp      +2bps
                                                                        s  
 CZ10YT=RR    10-year                          0.7980     0.0180   +122bp      +2bps
                                                                        s  
            Poland                                                                  
 PL2YT=RR     2-year                           0.2360    -0.2800   +088bp     -27bps
                                                                        s  
 PL5YT=RR     5-year                           0.9240    -0.0220   +154bp      -2bps
                                                                        s  
 PL10YT=RR    10-year                          1.2580    -0.1100   +168bp     -11bps
                                                                        s  
                       FORWARD             RATE        AGREEMENT                    
                                           3x6         6x9        9x12     3M
                                                                           interbank
            Czech Rep                            0.27       0.27     0.30       0.34
            Hungary                              0.91       0.90     0.84       0.93
            Poland                               0.23       0.25     0.25       0.68
            Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                           
            quotes                                                         
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in
Prague; editing by Larry King and Timothy Heritage)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below