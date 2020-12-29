Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty weakens, fueling speculation of c.bank intervention

 (Recasts with zloty)
    WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell
sharply in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, raising speculation
the central bank could be intervening in the currency market for
a second time this month.
    The central bank has frequently indicated in press
statements that it was concerned about the zloty's strength,
which it thinks could hamper the pace of economic recovery from
the COVID-19 pandemic. On Dec. 18, a source close to the bank
said it intervened to weaken the zloty.
    "On the international, global markets, nothing is happening,
so it is 99% sure it is a central bank intervention," said
Damian Rosinski, chief economist at DM AFS.
    Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao, also said the
cause of the move was probably an intervention.
    A spokesman for the Polish central bank declined to comment.
A Warsaw-based currency trader said he was unable to confirm the
speculation.
    At 1327 GMT, the zloty was 0.80% weaker against the euro at
4.528, after having softened as much as 1.5% earlier in the day.
    The Czech crown was 0.13% softer at 26.296 and the
Hungarian forint was 0.19% weaker at 364.60.
    Hungary's central bank provided 765 million euros ($937.20
million) worth of liquidity to commercial banks at Tuesday's
euro/forint swap tender, accepting all bids, the bank
said.
    Stocks rose, as a U.S. stimulus package added to optimism in
global markets surrounding the Brexit trade agreement and
COVID-19 vaccination programmes.
    The House of Representatives voted on Monday to more than
triple stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600, sending the plan
on to the Senate for a vote.
    Stock markets in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest were up
0.5-0.8%.
    "Global factors are decisive, the stimulus package in the
United States helps to keep the good mood," said Bartosz
Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.
    
           CEE         SNAPSHOT     AT  1427                    
           MARKETS                 CET                  
                       CURRENCIES                               
                       Latest      Previous   Daily     Change
                       bid         close      change    in 2020
 Czech                    26.2960    26.2630    -0.13%    -3.29%
 crown                                                  
 Hungary                 364.6000   363.9100    -0.19%    -9.18%
 forint                                                 
 Polish                    4.5280     4.4920    -0.80%    -6.00%
 zloty                                                  
 Romanian                  4.8753     4.8750    -0.01%    -1.78%
 leu                                                    
 Croatian                  7.5397     7.5423    +0.03%    -1.25%
 kuna                                                   
 Serbian                 117.5000   117.6000    +0.09%    +0.06%
 dinar                                                  
 Note:     calculated from                    1800 CET          
 daily                                                  
 change Latest      Previous   Daily     Change
                                   close      change    in 2020
 Prague                   1031.65  1023.4000    +0.81%    -7.53%
 Budapest                41866.95   41528.44    +0.82%    -9.15%
 Warsaw                   2015.01    2004.41    +0.53%    -6.28%
 Buchares                 9724.27    9718.49    +0.06%    -2.54%
 t                                                      
 Ljubljan                  901.48     900.03    +0.16%    -2.63%
 a                                                      
 Zagreb                   1743.07    1743.25    -0.01%   -13.60%
 Belgrade                  731.27     731.65    -0.05%    -8.78%
 Sofia                     445.65     444.67    +0.22%   -21.56%
                                                                
                       Yield       Yield      Spread    Daily
                       (bid)       change     vs Bund   change
                                                        in
 Czech                                                  spread
 Republic                                               
   2-year                  0.0710    -0.0390   +078bps     -4bps
   5-year                  0.7590    -0.0690   +150bps     -6bps
           <CZ10YT=RR      1.2380    -0.0240   +181bps     -2bps
 10-year   >                                            
 Poland                                                         
   2-year                  0.0930    -0.0500   +080bps     -5bps
   5-year                  0.4600     0.0590   +120bps     +7bps
           <PL10YT=RR      1.2480     0.0090   +182bps     +2bps
 10-year   >                                            
           FORWARD                                              
                       3x6         6x9        9x12      3M
                                                        interban
                                                        k
 Czech             <P        0.38       0.47      0.60      0.35
 Rep       RIBOR=>                                      
 Hungary           <B        0.68       0.69      0.71      0.75
           UBOR=>                                       
 Poland            <W        0.20       0.20      0.20      0.21
           IBOR=>                                       
 Note:     are for ask prices                                   
 FRA                                                    
 quotes                                                 
 *****************************************************          
 *********                                              
 

    
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper
in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara
Lewis and Bernadette Baum)
