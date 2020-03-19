UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Romania's central bank halts leu slide, forint hits new low

(Updates with Romanian leu, dealer comments, bonds) By Jason Hovet and Radu-Sorin Marinas PRAGUE/BUCHAREST, March 19 (Reuters) - Romania's central bank jumped in to halt the leu's fall to new lows on Thursday, dealers said, and Hungary's forint also sank to a record low as a sell-off amid global coronavirus worries continued to hit central Europe hard. The Czech crown stabilised slightly but has lost around 8% already in March to lead the region down, as long-held positions unwind. The forint and the Polish zloty are both down more than 5%. The Romanian leu touched a new low of 4.87 to the euro on Wednesday, leading the central bank to step into the foreign exchange market on Thursday, according to dealers. "It's been there to cushion the slide," one said. The central bank declined to comment. The leu fell as low as 4.8610 to the euro early, before trading 0.2% up on the day at 4.845 by 1323 GMT. The forint was down 0.7% at 356.90 to the euro, off a new all-time low of 359.50. The zloty lost 0.4% to 4.556 and the crown regained 0.5% on the day to 27.620 per euro after weakening to nearly 28 on Wednesday. Stock markets also continued their wild ride, gaining up to 3% after sharp losses this week. Central Europe's open economies are set to be hit by the disruptions to business and daily life being felt around the world as governments seek to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 worldwide. In central Europe, borders were closed, restaurants and shops were mostly ordered to shut and major factories announced production halts across the region, including all the major car producers that are the lifeblood of the regions' economies. The Czech and Polish central banks have been delivered rate cuts and Hungary's on Thursday detailed more help to maintain banks' lending capacity. On bond markets, Poland's central bank bought back bonds worth 2.66 billion zloty ($630.35 million) as part of a new programme. The crown is at five-year lows, its sharp move lower in large part due to the unwinding of huge positions that had been built up in the currency when the central bank was pursuing a policy of intervention to keep it weak between 2013 and 2017, analysts and traders said. Dealers said liquidity was poor and spreads wide, leading to fiercer moves. "This is a stop-loss run," one dealer said. CEE SNAPSHO MARKETS T CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.6200 27.7565 +0.49% -7.92% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 356.900 354.420 -0.69% -7.22% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.5557 4.5378 -0.39% -6.57% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8450 4.8558 +0.22% -1.17% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.6110 7.6023 -0.11% -2.18% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.580 117.580 +0.00% -0.01% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 715.05 690.370 +3.57% -35.91% 0 .BUX Budapest 29485.3 29464.2 +0.07% -36.02% 0 8 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1436.47 1401.29 +2.51% -33.19% > .BETI Buchares 7270.39 7292.72 -0.31% -27.13% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 704.46 724.81 -2.81% -23.91% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1369.76 1387.90 -1.31% -32.10% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 620.73 652.51 -4.87% -22.57% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 416.84 416.39 +0.11% -26.63% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.5140 0.1170 +221bp +6bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.8150 0.2140 +227bp +18bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.7350 0.0000 +195bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.4470 0.2710 +214bp +21bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.7490 0.0120 +221bp -3bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 2.2090 0.2270 +242bp +21bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.82 0.43 0.41 1.80 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.61 0.63 0.63 0.61 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.86 0.79 0.72 1.22 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean)