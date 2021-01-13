Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases after Polish cenbank keeps rates steady

By Anita Komuves, Alan Charlish

 (Updates with Polish cenbank decision and Czech bond auction)
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The zloty eased on
Wednesday after the Polish central bank expectedly left interest
rates unchanged at 0.1% and said it could intervene in the FX
market to strengthen the impact of monetary easing.
   
    The zloty eased after the bank's comments, moving away from
the 4.52 mark it had been at for most of the day. The currency
was down 0.27% on the day, trading at 4.5412 versus the euro by
1528 GMT.
    "In line with our expectations, there was no change in
interest rates," said Dawid Pachucki, senior economist at ING
said. 
    "The lack of a decision (to cut rates) today does not rule
out rate changes in the coming months. The probability of a rate
cut in the first quarter of 2021 is around 40%."
    Some analysts think the rate could be cut this year as
December inflation was lower than expected and central bank
governor Adam Glapinski had said a cut could be possible in the
first quarter if there is a third wave of the pandemic.

    Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint slid 0.31% to
360.17. 
    The Czech Finance Ministry sold 13.1 billion crowns worth of
three bonds at its first auction of 2021 on Wednesday, facing a
second year of heavy borrowing as the state deficit remained
high amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The Czech crown edged up 0.01% to trade at 26.160
per euro, while the Romanian leu was unchanged.
    Fresh economic data from the Czech Republic and Romania
underlined the effects of the second wave of the pandemic on the
region. 
    Czech headline inflation eased to a two-year low in
December, putting the year-on-year rate at 2.3%. Retail sales
excluding cars and motorcycles fell by 7.0% year-on-year in
November. 
    Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6% month-on-
month in November, and was up 0.4% from a year ago.
    Budapest's stocks were up 0.82%. Warsaw's equities
 were down 0.94%, while Bucharest gained 0.78%
and Prague firmed 0.09%.

    
                   CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                       
                   MARKETS   T        1628 CET           
                             CURRENC                            
                             IES                         
                             Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                             bid      close     change   in 2021
 EURCZK=  Czech    <EURCZK=  26.1600   26.1630   +0.01%   +0.26%
          crown    >                                     
 EURHUF=  Hungary  <EURHUF=  360.170  359.0500   -0.31%   +0.71%
          forint   >               0                     
 EURPLN=  Polish   <EURPLN=   4.5412    4.5290   -0.27%   +0.40%
          zloty    >                                     
 EURRON=  Romania  <EURRON=   4.8735    4.8735   +0.00%   -0.17%
          n leu    >                                     
 EURHRK=  Croatia  <EURHRK=   7.5830    7.5800   -0.04%   -0.47%
          n kuna   >                                     
 EURRSD=  Serbian  <EURRSD=  117.500  117.6000   +0.09%   +0.06%
          dinar    >               0                     
          Note:    calculated from              1800            
          daily                                 CET      
          change Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                                      close     change   in 2021
 .PX      Prague             1077.21  1076.290   +0.09%   +4.87%
                                             0           
 .BUX     Budapes            44608.4  44246.56   +0.82%   +5.94%
          t                        8                     
 .WIG20   Warsaw             2024.54   2043.73   -0.94%   +2.04%
 .BETI    Buchare            10250.3  10171.42   +0.78%   +4.54%
          st                       1                     
 .SBITOP  Ljublja  <.SBITOP   951.60    952.92   -0.14%   +5.63%
          na       >                                     
 .CRBEX   Zagreb             1823.06   1818.47   +0.25%   +4.82%
 .BELEX1  Belgrad  <.BELEX1   748.64    745.34   +0.44%   +0.00%
 5        e        5>                                    
 .SOFIX   Sofia               454.77    452.50   +0.50%   +1.62%
                                                                
                             Yield    Yield     Spread   Daily
                             (bid)    change    vs Bund  change
                                                         in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republi                                        
          c                                              
 CZ2YT=R           <CZ2YT=R   0.2690   -0.0240   +097bp    -1bps
 R        2-year   R>                                 s  
 CZ5YT=R           <CZ5YT=R   0.7910   -0.0200   +151bp    +1bps
 R        5-year   R>                                 s  
 CZ10YT=           <CZ10YT=   1.2860   -0.0130   +180bp    +3bps
 RR       10-year  RR>                                s  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R           <PL2YT=R   0.0410   -0.0660   +074bp    -5bps
 R        2-year   R>                                 s  
 PL5YT=R           <PL5YT=R   0.3740   -0.0630   +109bp    -3bps
 R        5-year   R>                                 s  
 PL10YT=           <PL10YT=   1.2100   -0.0380   +173bp    +1bps
 RR       10-year  RR>                                s  
                   FORWARD                                      
                             3x6      6x9       9x12     3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                 0.39      0.45     0.49     0.36
          Rep      <PRIBOR=                              
                   >                                     
          Hungary               0.74      0.75     0.77     0.75
                                                         
          Poland                0.18      0.14     0.15     0.21
                                                         
          Note:    are for ask                                  
          FRA      prices                                
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 
    
    
     

 (Additional reporting by Anna Koper and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw
and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
