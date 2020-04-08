Bonds News
April 8, 2020 / 1:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty erases losses after surprise central bank rate cut

Anita Komuves

8 Min Read

 (Updates with Polish rate cut)
    By Anita Komuves
    BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty erased
morning losses on Wednesday afternoon as the central bank
unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate to 0.5% from 1.0% to soften
the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Poland will also spend over 100 billion zlotys ($23.99
billion) to help companies survive the outbreak, Prime Minister
Mateusz Morawiecki said. The spending brings total support for
the Polish economy to 320-330 billion zlotys.
    The zloty was up 0.05% at 4.5340 versus the euro
after the rate cut, outperforming its regional peers that were
all easing.
    This was the second rate cut from the NBP in response to the
pandemic. It cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.0% from 1.5%
on March 17.
    The Czech and the Romanian central banks have also carried
out emergency rate cuts to shore up economies hit hard by
disruptions to supply chains and production halts.
    In the Czech Republic, the finance ministry sold a combined
28.5 billion crowns in bond auctions on Wednesday, traditionally
a solid result but far less than the massive sales it has seen
in the past few weeks at it ramps up borrowing.
    "It was to be expected, a little bit longer maturity today,
plus lot of money to be invested was done so in past auctions,"
Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said on the easing pace
of sales. 
    The ministry had added Wednesday's auctions to its issuance
calendar only on Monday. Before today, it had sold 213 billion
crowns in total in six bond and one treasury bill auctions.
    The Czech crown eased 0.18% and was trading at
27.230 to the euro while the Romanian leu was down
0.05% at 4.8357 versus the common currency.
    The Hungarian forint was down 0.57% on the day at
1244 GMT and traded at 359.54 versus the euro, following a 2%
jump on Tuesday.
    The currency strengthened after the central bank
unexpectedly raised its collateralised loan rates, both to 1.85%
from 0.9%, on Tuesday and began a bond-buying programme along
with a massive lending programme for companies. The bank kept
its base rate and overnight deposit rate unchanged.
    Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the National Bank of
Hungary's (NBH) steps could lead to a flattening of the yield
curve. 
    "Yields on all tenors are up 2 or 3 basis points today, but
I think that is not connected to the NBH's announcements and it
is not specific to Hungary," an FI dealer in Budapest said. 
    "We see a bit of a risk-off mood in Europe after the failed
deal on eurobonds last night," he added, referring to a
breakdown in EU negotiations over a coronavirus-rescue package
late Tuesday.
    Stock indexes in the region were mixed. Budapest
gained 1.8%, while Warsaw's stocks were down 1.2%.
Prague's blue chip index was up by 0.25% and Bucharest
 was down 0.36%.
    
                   CEE        SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS    T        1444              
                                       CET               
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                       s                 
                              bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech                27.2300  27.1800   -0.18%   -6.60%
 =       crown                                           
 EURHUF  Hungary              359.540  357.500   -0.57%   -7.90%
 =       forint                     0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish                4.5340   4.5362   +0.05%   -6.12%
 =       zloty                                           
 EURRON  Romanian              4.8357   4.8334   -0.05%   -0.98%
 =       leu                                             
 EURHRK  Croatian              7.6240   7.6298   +0.08%   -2.34%
 =       kuna                                            
 EURRSD  Serbian              117.520  117.590   +0.06%   +0.04%
 =       dinar                      0        0           
         Note:     calculated from              1800            
         daily                                  CET      
         change                                          
                                                                
                              Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                       s                 
                                       close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague                822.40  820.330   +0.25%  -26.28%
                                             0           
 .BUX    Budapest             33292.1  32715.7   +1.76%  -27.76%
                                    8        0           
 .WIG20  Warsaw               1584.11  1603.50   -1.21%  -26.32%
 .BETI   Buchares             7991.38  8020.15   -0.36%  -19.90%
         t                                               
 .SBITO  Ljubljan              780.78   780.83   -0.01%  -15.67%
 P       a                                               
 .CRBEX  Zagreb               1581.98  1596.93   -0.94%  -21.58%
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX15   685.18   672.38   +1.90%  -14.53%
 15                >                                     
 .SOFIX  Sofia                 432.12   433.39   -0.29%  -23.94%
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                              (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                         in
         Czech                                           spread
         Republic                                        
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=RR   0.9810   0.0340   +158bp    +3bps
 RR                >                                  s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=RR   1.1580   0.0490   +169bp    +4bps
 RR                >                                  s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT=R   1.5120   0.1260   +181bp   +11bps
 =RR     10-year   R>                                 s  
         Poland                                                 
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=RR   0.8110  -0.3520   +141bp   -36bps
 RR                >                                  s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=RR   1.1860  -0.0920   +171bp   -10bps
 RR                >                                  s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT=R   1.5880  -0.0260   +188bp    -4bps
 =RR     10-year   R>                                 s  
                   FORWARD                                      
                              3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
         Czech             <     0.36     0.38     0.47     1.01
         Rep       PRIBOR=>                              
         Hungary           <     1.43     1.48     1.48     1.10
                   BUBOR=>                               
         Poland            <     0.59     0.43     0.39     1.17
                   WIBOR=>                               
         Note:     are for ask prices                           
         FRA                                             
         quotes                                          
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark
Potter and Nick Macfie)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below