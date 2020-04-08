UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Zloty erases losses after surprise central bank rate cut

(Updates with Polish rate cut) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty erased morning losses on Wednesday afternoon as the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate to 0.5% from 1.0% to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Poland will also spend over 100 billion zlotys ($23.99 billion) to help companies survive the outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. The spending brings total support for the Polish economy to 320-330 billion zlotys. The zloty was up 0.05% at 4.5340 versus the euro after the rate cut, outperforming its regional peers that were all easing. This was the second rate cut from the NBP in response to the pandemic. It cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.0% from 1.5% on March 17. The Czech and the Romanian central banks have also carried out emergency rate cuts to shore up economies hit hard by disruptions to supply chains and production halts. In the Czech Republic, the finance ministry sold a combined 28.5 billion crowns in bond auctions on Wednesday, traditionally a solid result but far less than the massive sales it has seen in the past few weeks at it ramps up borrowing. "It was to be expected, a little bit longer maturity today, plus lot of money to be invested was done so in past auctions," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said on the easing pace of sales. The ministry had added Wednesday's auctions to its issuance calendar only on Monday. Before today, it had sold 213 billion crowns in total in six bond and one treasury bill auctions. The Czech crown eased 0.18% and was trading at 27.230 to the euro while the Romanian leu was down 0.05% at 4.8357 versus the common currency. The Hungarian forint was down 0.57% on the day at 1244 GMT and traded at 359.54 versus the euro, following a 2% jump on Tuesday. The currency strengthened after the central bank unexpectedly raised its collateralised loan rates, both to 1.85% from 0.9%, on Tuesday and began a bond-buying programme along with a massive lending programme for companies. The bank kept its base rate and overnight deposit rate unchanged. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) steps could lead to a flattening of the yield curve. "Yields on all tenors are up 2 or 3 basis points today, but I think that is not connected to the NBH's announcements and it is not specific to Hungary," an FI dealer in Budapest said. "We see a bit of a risk-off mood in Europe after the failed deal on eurobonds last night," he added, referring to a breakdown in EU negotiations over a coronavirus-rescue package late Tuesday. Stock indexes in the region were mixed. Budapest gained 1.8%, while Warsaw's stocks were down 1.2%. Prague's blue chip index was up by 0.25% and Bucharest was down 0.36%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1444 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech 27.2300 27.1800 -0.18% -6.60% = crown EURHUF Hungary 359.540 357.500 -0.57% -7.90% = forint 0 0 EURPLN Polish 4.5340 4.5362 +0.05% -6.12% = zloty EURRON Romanian 4.8357 4.8334 -0.05% -0.98% = leu EURHRK Croatian 7.6240 7.6298 +0.08% -2.34% = kuna EURRSD Serbian 117.520 117.590 +0.06% +0.04% = dinar 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 822.40 820.330 +0.25% -26.28% 0 .BUX Budapest 33292.1 32715.7 +1.76% -27.76% 8 0 .WIG20 Warsaw 1584.11 1603.50 -1.21% -26.32% .BETI Buchares 7991.38 8020.15 -0.36% -19.90% t .SBITO Ljubljan 780.78 780.83 -0.01% -15.67% P a .CRBEX Zagreb 1581.98 1596.93 -0.94% -21.58% .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX15 685.18 672.38 +1.90% -14.53% 15 > .SOFIX Sofia 432.12 433.39 -0.29% -23.94% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.9810 0.0340 +158bp +3bps RR > s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.1580 0.0490 +169bp +4bps RR > s CZ10YT <CZ10YT=R 1.5120 0.1260 +181bp +11bps =RR 10-year R> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.8110 -0.3520 +141bp -36bps RR > s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.1860 -0.0920 +171bp -10bps RR > s PL10YT <PL10YT=R 1.5880 -0.0260 +188bp -4bps =RR 10-year R> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 0.36 0.38 0.47 1.01 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.43 1.48 1.48 1.10 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.59 0.43 0.39 1.17 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter and Nick Macfie)