UPDATE 1-Hungary's bond auction attracts good demand, forint still on weak footing

(Adds bond auction, updates prices) By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell to a new 3 1/2-year low versus the euro on Thursday, underperforming its regional peers, as the impact of the central bank flagging on Tuesday an eventual end to its ultra-loose policy was fading. However, an auction of Hungarian government bonds attracted sufficient demand, even though yields jumped from levels at the previous auction. Some traders said the good take-up indicated that the central bank's message has stabilised the local bond market to some extent. The question is how long this grace period will last. "The auction went well, especially in light of the fact that there were hardly any bids in the secondary market before," a fixed-income trader said in Budapest. He said a bearish flattening continued in Hungarian bonds with especially the 10-year bonds attracting good demand at the auction. "Which way we will go from here will depend on the international sentiment and the central bank," he added. Hungary sold 55 billion forints worth of government bonds at an auction on Thursday, 5 billion forints more than planned, the Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) said. The average yield on the 10 year bond increased to 3.51 percent from 3.11 percent at the previous auction of this paper. The 3-year bond yield rose to 1.82 percent from 1.14 percent. At 1129 GMT, the forint traded 0.6 percent lower at 325.75 against the euro, losing all its gains posted in the wake of the pledge by the National Bank of Hungary to firmly focus on inflation, while keeping main rates on hold. The forint earlier on Thursday approached its all-time low of 327 hit in early 2015, weakening to 326.45, but regained some ground after the bond auction. The central bank at its regular monetary policy interest rate swap tender offered to inject liquidity into markets, aimed at supporting the local bond market. The result of the tender will be announced later in the day. Some traders and analysts said a large bond expiry due on June 22 also provided support to the local bond market which has been under pressure from big supply as the debt agency pushed issuance in the first half of 2018 to fund a larger than expected budget deficit. The deficit rose due to a pre-financing of EU-funded development projects. "We expect that the NBH will be reluctant to scale down liquidity injections by FX swaps in the short term in order to support local bond markets and avoid further rise in interbank rates hurting borrowers with floating rates," Citibank analysts said in a note. "Therefore, risks are pointing towards a weaker FX as the HUF remains an attractive funding currency but a gradual adjustment in HUF rates may eventually follow if the inflation outlook moves permanently higher." In its fresh inflation report released on Thursday, the central bank discussed three alternative macroeconomic scenarios in addition to its baseline expectation, and two out of those alternative scenarios would require tighter monetary policy. The Hungarian bank has been one of the most dovish in Central Europe, keeping its rates at record lows, while the Czech and Romanian central banks have already started tightening. But on Tuesday the Hungarian bank said loose monetary conditions could no longer prevail until the end of its policy horizon, for the first time flagging an end to an era of cheap money. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1329 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech 25.8520 25.8510 -0.00% -1.20% crown Hungary 325.7500 323.8900 -0.57% -4.55% forint Polish 4.3262 4.3189 -0.17% -3.46% zloty Romanian 4.6710 4.6720 +0.02% +0.19% leu Croatian 7.3785 7.3835 +0.07% +0.70% kuna Serbian 118.0600 118.0700 +0.01% +0.37% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1071.03 1070.030 +0.09% -0.66% 0 Budapest 35181.53 35383.57 -0.57% -10.66% Warsaw 2144.30 2154.18 -0.46% -12.88% Bucharest 8118.92 8135.47 -0.20% +4.71% Ljubljana 892.35 882.01 +1.17% +10.66% Zagreb 1830.69 1831.82 -0.06% -0.66% Belgrade <.BELEX15 727.98 733.59 -0.76% -4.19% > Sofia 631.43 632.27 -0.13% -6.79% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.0740 0.0440 +176bps +6bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.5870 0.0000 +186bps +1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 2.1940 0.0020 +182bps +0bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.6420 -0.0090 +233bps +1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.5060 -0.0250 +278bps -1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.1420 -0.0260 +277bps -2bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 1.17 1.29 1.43 #N/A PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.74 0.94 1.11 0.23 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.76 1.81 1.70 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)