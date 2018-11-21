UPDATE 1-Legal reform shift, bank relief give Polish stocks best day since Jan

* Warsaw's blue chip stock index rises almost 2 pct * Poland backtracks on court reform to ease tension with EU * Worries ease that regulator's scandal will hit bank sector * CEE currencies stable or slightly firmer (Adds detail, quotes, background) By Sandor Peto and Marc Jones BUDAPEST/LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Poland's currency and stock market rallied on Wednesday after the government changed tack on legal reforms that have fuelled a crisis in relations with the European Commission. Polish markets have suffered badly this year as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's plan to force top judges to retire early raised concerns in the European Union about standards of democracy in Poland. The European Court of Justice in October ordered PiS to suspend its plans and the government made a rushed amendment on Wednesday that will now allow the 20 or so judges that had been affected by the changes to remain in their positions. The government's change of tack helped send Warsaw's main stock index, which slumped to a 19-month low last month, up 2.7 percent, its best day since Jan. 4. The zloty, which has lost 12 percent against a rampant dollar this year and has fallen 4 percent against the euro, rose 0.5 and 0.3 percent to 3.77 per dollar and just under 4.30 per euro. "I think this decision may modestly ease the prevailing tensions with the government in Poland and the European Commission," said Rabobank strategist Piotr Matys, although he cautioned there could still be more twists to come. Polish markets' woes have been further compounded this month by a $10.5 million bribery scandal that forced the head of the country's banking regulator to quit last week. There was relief on that front too on Wednesday after the central bank reiterated that savings in the two banks at the centre of the scandal would be guaranteed and that it would provide liquidity support to the banks themselves. Shares of the two banks, Getin Noble Bank and Idea Bank, leapt 33 and 25 percent respectively, after plunging by around 90 percent this year on worries about their stability. Both banks fell sharply last week too after Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, who controls both banks, made the corruption allegations against financial regulation chief Marek Chrzanowski. He has denied any wrongdoing. The scandal had knocked down the zloty to almost 4.34 versus the euro, near a four-month low, despite robust domestic economic growth and wage increases that have boosted expectations of interest rate rises next year. "We welcome, in particular, that Poland's central bank (NBP) is providing liquidity for the two lenders," Raiffeisen analyst Sebastian Petric said in a note to clients. "We think that any damage from this event (the scandal) is contained and that investors should use this as an opportunity to enter into short EUR/long PLN positions," said Petric, adding that the zloty could firm to 4.2 by the end of the year. Credit Agricole's emerging markets strategist Guillaume Tresca also said the scandal was unlikely to do lasting damage to the Polish banking sector or cause the central bank to delay future interest rate increases. "The only question is the impact on (NBP governor) Adam Glapinski and there is no sign so far that he will resign," he added. Bucking the market's rally on Wednesday was Alior Bank , which fell 3.3 percent. Poland's anti-corruption agency said it searched Alior Bank's offices on Wednesday over potential irregularities regarding a multi-million zloty loan. Alior said it was cooperating fully with the authorities. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1106 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 26.0080 26.0450 +0.14% -1.79% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.3800 321.5000 +0.04% -3.26% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3052 4.3056 +0.01% -2.99% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6640 4.6655 +0.03% +0.34% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4290 7.4265 -0.03% +0.02% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2500 118.3600 +0.09% +0.21% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1058.75 1060.020 -0.12% -1.80% 0 Budapest 39131.30 39058.30 +0.19% -0.62% Warsaw 2201.46 2160.57 +1.89% -10.55% Bucharest 8479.27 8499.23 -0.23% +9.36% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 816.87 814.82 +0.25% +1.30% > Zagreb 1731.78 1734.14 -0.14% -6.03% Belgrade <.BELEX1 741.77 741.69 +0.01% -2.37% 5> Sofia 584.30 586.98 -0.46% -13.75% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6470 0.1720 +229bps +17bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8390 0.0050 +206bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0880 0.0040 +172bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5840 0.0140 +223bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4720 0.0410 +269bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2140 0.0150 +284bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.33 2.42 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.57 0.84 0.13 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw Editing by Susan Fenton)