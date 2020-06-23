UPDATE 2-CEE MARKETS-Hungary's first rate cut in four years sends forint to 4-week low

(Updates prices, adds bonds, comments on policy tools) By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - The forint fell to a four-week low on Tuesday after Hungary's central bank delivered a surprise "symbolic" cut to its base interest rate, the first move in four years, and flagged a reduction coming in a key deposit facility. The Hungarian currency has long been hardest hit among central European peers, touching new record lows in the past year as the central bank kept loose policy before shifting when the coronavirus crisis struck in March. In April, it introduced a one-week deposit facility at 0.9%, which helped stabilise the forint after it touched a record low of 369.54 to the euro. It also deployed a bond-buying programme to push yields down as part of efforts to soothe the economic hit from the virus outbreak. On Tuesday, it unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75%, which it called a one-off move, and said a reduction in the one-week deposit facility was justified. The forint fell more than 1% to as low as 350.89 per euro before settling at 350, down 0.9% on the day by 1405 GMT. Bond yields dropped 10 basis points and up to 14 bps on the longer end of the curve. While markets had started expecting a dovish turn due to weakening economic projections, the rate cut was a surprise and a trader said the forint could now retreat to a weaker range around the 355 level. The cut was surprising because in recent years the central bank had not used the base rate but other non-conventional tools to shape monetary policy, said David Nemeth of K&H Bank. "Today's move suggests that the base rate could have a bigger role in shaping monetary conditions in the future," he said. Other central European currencies, along with stocks, were firmer most of Tuesday with global markets more upbeat after confusion over the U.S.-China trade pact, which the former said remained intact. The Czech crown edged up a touch before its own rate meeting on Wednesday. Czech policymakers will likely leave rates unchanged, analysts said in a poll. The Polish zloty, after earlier gains, dipped less than 0.1% by later afternoon along with Romania's leu. On stock markets, Warsaw blue chips led gains, rising 1.7%. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1605 CET MARKETS T CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.6620 26.6715 +0.04% -4.61% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.000 347.080 -0.83% -5.39% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4445 4.4428 -0.04% -4.23% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8449 4.8422 -0.06% -1.17% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5692 7.6246 +0.73% -1.64% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.530 117.580 +0.04% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 934.17 927.120 +0.76% -16.27% 0 .BUX Budapest 37632.8 37193.1 +1.18% -18.34% 1 1 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1826.81 1797.05 +1.66% -15.04% > .BETI Buchares 8723.96 8683.52 +0.47% -12.56% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 859.67 858.82 +0.10% -7.15% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1630.96 1640.76 -0.60% -19.16% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 670.87 671.33 -0.07% -16.32% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 455.12 457.22 -0.46% -19.89% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1410 0.0380 +081bp +1bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3670 -0.1100 +103bp -13bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8030 0.0180 +122bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1830 0.0100 +085bp -2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7610 -0.0020 +143bp -2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4020 0.0410 +182bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.31 0.32 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.84 0.79 0.74 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.27 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ***************************************************** ********* (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond and Kirsten Donovan)