Actor Clint Eastwood loses patent lawsuit over antioxidant

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit by a trust established by actor Clint Eastwood attempting to claim ownership of a patent related to glutathione, an antioxidant believed to help protect the body from cell damage.

The Clinton Eastwood Trust sued Molecular Defenses Corp (MDC) last year alleging that it illegally acquired a patent derived from a late physician’s research that the trust said it had helped fund. In a decision on Wednesday, however, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said the trust’s relationship to the physician’s company was too distant to give it standing to sue.

