Corrections News
August 5, 2019 / 6:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-EasyHotel board recommends takeover bid from property funds

1 Min Read

(Drops extraneous character in paragraph 1; corrects syntax in paragraph 3)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The board of Britain’s budget hotel chain easyHotel Plc on Monday recommended a bid from a consortium of Canadian real estate fund Cadim Fonds and Luxembourg’s ICAMAP Investments, drawing an immediate rejection from founder by Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The offer values the company at 138.7 million pounds ($167.99 million), or 95 pence per share.

“I find the offer from ICAMAP to be very low and I urge all other shareholders to take no action (ie not accept he ICAMAP offer) until the true value and future potential of easyHotel can be evaluated,” Haji-Ioannou, who owns around 27% of the company, said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below