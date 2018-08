Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s budget hotel chain easyHotel Plc named Gary Burton as its chief financial officer effective October 29.

He will take over from incumbent Marc Vieilledent, who moves into a new role as group development director.

Burton is currently the finance director at Nuffield Health, a not-for-profit healthcare provider in the UK. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)