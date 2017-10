LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet plans to open a new base in Bordeaux as part of its French growth strategy, the company said on Monday.

EasyJet said it would operate three A320 aircraft from the Bordeaux base, its sixth in France, when it opens in spring 2018.

The carrier plans to offer new routes from the base for both business and leisure travel, CEO Carolyn McCall said in a statement.