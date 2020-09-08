UK's EasyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would reduce its flying schedule after demand has been hit by constantly changing government restrictions on travel, including wider quarantine measures.

The airline said it expected to fly slightly less than the 40% planned capacity for the final quarter of its financial year, which it had highlighted at its third quarter trading update, and said it could not supply any earnings guidance for 2020 or 2021.