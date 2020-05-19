EasyJet hit by cyber attack, hackers access 9 mln customers' details

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a “highly sophisticated” attack.

“There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however .. we are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of potential phishing,” it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)