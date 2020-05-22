EasyJet shareholders reject founder's proposals to oust key management

May 22 (Reuters) - EasyJet on Friday said all four resolutions put forth by its founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou to oust key management were rejected by its shareholders, with nearly 60% of votes cast against his proposals at a general meeting.

Chairman John Barton, among management Haji-Ioannou sought to remove as a director, said the company hopes to be able to re-engage with the founder and thanked shareholders for their support. Votes cast in favour of retaining the four directors ranged from 57.58% to 57.62% for each proposal. (reut.rs/2zaI4OZ) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)