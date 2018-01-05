FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EasyJet aims to double passenger numbers in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - EasyJet aims to more than double passenger numbers in Germany to 18 million this year after taking over some of failed airline Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin’s Tegel airport, a manager at the British budget carrier said.

Europe managing director Thomas Haagensen was speaking on Friday to mark easyJet’s first flight from Tegel, where it will compete with Lufthansa on German domestic routes to cities including Munich and Frankfurt.

EasyJet already flies from Berlin’s other airport, Schoenefeld, to destinations outside of Germany. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
