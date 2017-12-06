easyJet takes on Lufthansa with German domestic routes from Jan

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s easyJet will start competing with Lufthansa on domestic German routes from Berlin next month, following its planned acquisition of parts of insolvent Air Berlin, it said on Wednesday.

The budget carrier currently flies from Berlin Schoenefeld airport, located southeast of the city, to destinations outside of Germany, but the Air Berlin deal will see it move into the larger inner-city Tegel airport, previously home to Air Berlin.

Along with four domestic routes to Duesseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart, easyJet will also start flying from Tegel to 15 international destinations, including Zurich, Vienna, Paris Charles de Gaulle and holiday destinations including Mallorca.