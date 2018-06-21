EasyJet CEO says would be interested in setting up base in Heathrow

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of low-cost airline EasyJet said on Thursday that he would be interested in setting up a base in Heathrow.

“It’s got to go through all process. Clearly it would be an opportunity for us. It’s the only primary airport in Europe from which we do not operate. No reason why we shouldn’t be there and be there with a base,” EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told Reuters on the sidelines of the Paris Air Forum.

Lundgren added he felt EasyJet coped well regarding competition from its Irish rival Ryanair at the Southend airport in southern England, and reiterated that EasyJet had no interest in low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle.

“We have publicly stated we have no interest in Norwegian. Plenty of things to go with on our own. I admire Bjorn, so do a lot of people too,” said Lundgren, referring to Bjorn Kjos - the boss of Norwegian Air Shuttle.

Lundgren added he was confident regarding the impact that Brexit might have on the travel and airline industry.

“I remain confident on it because everybody tells me. It would be inconceivable that we wouldn’t be flying between UK and mainland Europe,” he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)