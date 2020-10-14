EasyJet says new CFO Kenton Jarvis to start on Feb.3

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British airline EasyJet said that its new chief financial officer Kenton Jarvis will start on Feb.3, followed by a short handover period with outgoing CFO Andrew Findlay.

Jarvis is joining from travel company TUI Group, making him familiar with the challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic. EasyJet has said it is reviewing its liquidity position as flying remains at a low level.

EasyJet announced in May that Findlay, CFO since 2015, would leave the company in 2021. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)