EasyJet CEO sees flying restarting with empty middle seats

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The chief executive of easyJet said when flying restarts after the coronavirus crisis recedes planes are likely to operate with the middle seat empty due to social distancing regulations.

He also told reporters on a call on Thursday that the airline would stay cash positive in the event that its fleet was forced to stay grounded for nine months, and should the grounding last longer, it would be able to seek additional funding. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)