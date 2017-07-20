FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budget airline easyJet lifts profit outlook after strong quarter
July 20, 2017 / 6:17 AM / in a month

Budget airline easyJet lifts profit outlook after strong quarter

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet raised its profit outlook on Thursday after it filled more seats on its planes while keeping a tight grip on costs during the third quarter.

The airline, which is looking for a replacement for CEO Carolyn McCall who is set to join broadcaster ITV next year, said that profit before tax would be in the range of 380 million pounds ($494.91 million) to 420 million pounds.

A company-supplied analyst consensus had estimated profit before tax to come in at 380 million pounds.

The airline also said that its European subsidiary would fly its first flight on Thursday, less than a week after it said it would establish a new airline headquartered in Austria to protect its flying rights in the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc. ($1 = 0.7678 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

