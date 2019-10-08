Britain's easyJet says strikes at rivals to help revenues

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet on Tuesday said that full-year profit would come in at the upper end of expectations, with revenues boosted by pilot strikes at rivals British Airways and Ryanair.

EasyJet said that profit before tax for the 12 months until Sept. 30 would be between 420 million pounds ($516.47 million)and 430 million pounds, having previously said it would be between 400 million and 440 million pounds.