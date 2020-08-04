EasyJet expands schedule on better than expected summer bookings

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British low cost airline easyJet said it planned to fly about 40% of its capacity over the rest of the summer, more than it had originally scheduled on better than expected booking demand.

The airline, which for the three months to the end of June posted a headline loss before tax of 324.5 million pounds ($424 million) as flights were grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, forecast a smaller loss in the current quarter. ($1 = 0.7650 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)