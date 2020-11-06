EasyJet scales back flying capacity due to lockdowns

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet said recently announced lockdowns in England, Germany and France had forced it to scale back its already reduced flying schedule, and it would now fly no more than 20% of capacity for the rest of the year.

The airline, whose finances are under pressure due to the low level of travel, also said on Friday that it raised cash of 131 million pounds ($171.99 million) from a further sale and leaseback deal of its aircraft. ($1 = 0.7617 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Alistair Smout)