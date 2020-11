LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet said the date of its full-year results was not confirmed, having said in its last statement on 8 October that they would be published on 17 November.

“The date of reporting our full-year results is not currently confirmed. We will update the market once a date has been confirmed,” an easyJet spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)