UPDATE 1-Britain's easyJet revenues boosted as rivals reduce capacity

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday a reduction in capacity by competitors was contributing to a positive trading environment and helping revenues in the first trading update under new boss Johan Lundgren.

The airline industry was reshaped last year after British holiday carrier Monarch collapsed, Germany’s Air Berlin and Italy’s Alitalia went into administration and market leader Ryanair was forced to cancel flights over issues with pilot rostering.

Those ructions have been to easyJet’s benefit. A reduction of competition has supported pricing and load factors on its flights, and it also swept up part of Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel airport. easyJet’s first Tegel flight was earlier this month.

easyJet, Europe’s no.2 no-frills carrier, said total revenue increased 14.4 percent to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.59 billion) in the quarter ended December 31, helped by lower growth from rivals in its markets and positive foreign exchange effects.

“easyJet delivered a strong start to the financial year with a significant growth in revenue in part driven by an increase in passengers flown,” said chief executive Lundgren, who joined in December.

He succeeded Carolyn McCall, who departed to take up the role of CEO at broadcaster ITV.

In a separate announcement on Tuesday, easyJet said Chief Commercial Officer Peter Duffy would leave, with many of his responsibilities to be assigned to the new role of Chief Data Officer.