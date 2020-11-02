UK airline easyJet uncertain on full-year results date

FILE PHOTO: The company logo is seen on the tail of an Easyjet plane at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's easyJet EZJ.L said the date of its full-year results was not confirmed, having previously said they would be published on 17 November before new lockdowns across Europe led to a deepening of the COVID-19 crisis for airlines.

“The date of reporting our full-year results is not currently confirmed. We will update the market once a date has been confirmed,” an easyJet spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.

Even before new lockdowns were announced in England, France and Germany, easyJet had been considering options to bolster its finances. Its balance sheet has come under increasing strain as a second wave of the pandemic stopped dead a recovery in travel.

Any delay in publishing its results would add to investor uncertainty.

The airline warned in October that it would make an annual loss of as much as 845 million pounds for the 12 months that ended in September. It said at that time it would publish results on 17 November.