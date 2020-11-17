EasyJet says positive vaccine news boosts bookings

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of easyJet said that bookings rose by close to 50% on Nov. 9, the day when positive news about Pfizer’s vaccine for coronavirus was announced.

“We know that down the line people want to travel. Just by the news of the vaccine, you know, last Monday bookings were up close to 50%,” easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told BBC Radio on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sarah Young and William Schomberg; editing by James Davey)